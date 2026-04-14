GAYO joins forces with KMA to tackle waste crisis in Kumasi

The Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, is currently struggling with a growing waste management challenge.

The Oti Landfill site is nearing its full capacity, which has since thrown the city into an unhygienic scene with filth engulfing major market centres and communities.

The city’s streets are cluttered, some drains are clogged, and the environment is struggling under the weight of unmanaged waste.

As part of broader efforts to tackle the issue head-on, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has teamed up with the Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) on a citywide comprehensive cleanup campaign in identified hotspot areas within the metropolis.

The exercise, aimed at raising awareness and driving action towards a cleaner environment, kicked off at the Airport roundabout and ended at Manhyia Place, bringing together student volunteers, market traders, residents, informal waste collectors, and officials from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

Ashanti Regional Coordinator for Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO), Sampson Osei Tutu Aggrey, said it is the organization's aim to support the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in managing waste, enabling the government to achieve its goal of implementing National Sanitation Day.

According to him, the community cleanup exercise and public sensitization campaigns on waste segregation and recycling are part of the GAYO's flagship programme, the Kumasi Circular Action Project, under its Zero Waste portfolio.

He highlighted the importance of educating the public about proper waste management practices and circular economy principles.

He also explained that sorting waste has a positive impact on waste management, as it redirects materials that can be recycled or composted away from landfills.

Mr Aggrey stated that solid waste can be transformed into valuable products and that adopting proper waste management practices can generate income for Ghanaians.

"It's time for people in the country to realize that their waste, particularly solid waste, can be a source of income. Therefore, they should refrain from disposing of it carelessly."

He mentioned that GAYO is setting up Material Recovery Facility to function as waste banks, where waste products that have been segregated will be collected.

"We have a project called Zero Waste. Under this project, we are collaborating with MMDAs to set up Material Recovery Facilities. These facilities will collect solid waste from individuals and provide payment for it. The waste will then be converted into valuable products"

The Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, sheds light on the significant amount of resources that the Metro is allocating to waste management on a daily basis.

He stated that "Kumasi generates over 2,000 metric tons of waste daily, while other municipalities and districts which dispose of their waste at KMA's Oti Landfill for management also contribute about 8,000 metric tons. As a result, KMA manages a total of 10,000 metric tons daily, at a cost of ₵83 per ton".

He expressed concern that substantial funds are being allocated to waste management, whereas these resources could be invested in development projects.

The Mayor of Kumasi emphasized the need for collective action to maintain a clean and healthy environment in the city.

He appealed to residents to be more conscious of the harmful effects of indiscriminate littering and to support efforts to prevent it.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.