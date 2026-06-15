High cost of engineering works hinders flood control efforts in Kumasi – KMA boss

The high cost of implementing major engineering interventions remains a significant setback in efforts to address the persistent flooding situation in Kumasi, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has said.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, explained that although the Assembly has identified key measures required to reduce the impact of flooding in the metropolis, the financial requirements of such projects continue to pose a major challenge.

According to him, effectively tackling the problem will require extensive engineering works, including the expansion and reconstruction of drainage systems, dredging of major waterways, and other large-scale infrastructure projects that demand substantial investment.

Mr Ofori Agyemang Boadi noted that while routine desilting and maintenance of drains are ongoing, these measures alone are insufficient to provide a lasting solution to the recurrent flooding experienced in parts of Kumasi.

He further observed that rapid urbanisation and increasing congestion in several communities have worsened the situation. He explained that in some densely populated areas, the spacing between buildings is extremely narrow, significantly affecting drainage flow and increasing the risk of flooding during heavy rainfall.

“If you look at some densely populated areas, the distance between the walls is not even beyond eight inches. Human activity has increased in those areas, and so the tendency for drains to fill up with the slightest rain is very high,” he said.

Mr Ofori Agyemang Boadi stressed the need for properly designed drainage systems capable of handling large volumes of stormwater, adding that such long-term interventions require substantial financial commitment.

“Going forward, we need to put in place new engineering drainage arrangements that can contain huge volumes of water. That is a lot of money, which is why engineers are putting their work together,” he explained.

He said that once a comprehensive and costed proposal is developed, it will be submitted to the Ministry of Works and Housing for consideration, expressing optimism that sustained engagement by the Assembly and the Regional Minister would help secure the necessary funding.

The MCE also drew comparisons between Kumasi and Accra, suggesting that flooding incidents in the capital tend to attract quicker national attention and response.

“The difference between Kumasi and Accra is that in Accra, when something happens, you see the Minister of Works and Housing, the Minister of the Interior, everybody goes there, and solutions are found quickly,” he said.

“In Kumasi, when it happens, it is left with me and my regional minister. Sometimes you put up proposals, and you don’t get the kind of attention you expect,” he added.

According to him, the Assembly is working towards developing a comprehensive engineering plan, fully costed, to be presented to the central government for approval and support.

He emphasised that while short-term measures such as desilting and dredging will continue to help reduce the immediate impact of flooding, the long-term solution lies in a complete overhaul of the city’s drainage infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the KMA has announced plans to demolish structures erected on waterways as part of efforts to remove obstructions contributing to flooding in Kumasi.

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