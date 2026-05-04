DVLA records 67% revenue surge in first quarter of 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has recorded a significant rise in revenue following an expansion of its operations since 2025.
The Authority says improvements in service delivery, digitisation, and compliance systems have contributed to stronger financial performance across its offices nationwide.
A standout achievement in this upward trend was recorded in the first quarter of 2026 (January to March), during which the DVLA posted a 67% increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2025.
Officials describe the development as a clear indication that ongoing reforms within the institution are yielding measurable results.
In a statement, the Authority attributed the growth to operational expansion and improved efficiency in service delivery.
“The significant increase in revenue reflects the impact of our reforms, digital transformation initiatives, and enhanced customer compliance systems,” the DVLA noted, adding that the changes have helped reduce bottlenecks and improve turnaround time.
The Authority further expressed commitment to sustaining the momentum through continuous innovation and enforcement.
“We remain focused on building a modern, efficient, and transparent licensing system that meets the needs of the public while strengthening revenue performance for national development,” the statement added.
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