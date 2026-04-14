Publican AI drives over $3m daily revenue gains – GRA boss

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Sarpong

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, says the country is recording an average of more than $3 million in additional daily revenue following the introduction of the Publican AI system.

According to him, the technology, introduced to improve the accuracy of import declarations, is helping to identify discrepancies and uncover revenue that may previously have gone undetected.

Early indications show that while most import declarations meet expected standards, a notable proportion requires further scrutiny, contributing to the surge in revenue.

If fully implemented from the beginning of a month, the system could generate close to $1 billion in additional revenue, highlighting its potential to significantly boost the country’s fiscal position.

Although the system was deployed in February 2026, it was not fully operational at the outset, limiting the immediate realisation of its full revenue potential.

It has also exposed weaknesses in earlier valuation processes, suggesting that reliance on manual assessments may have led to losses in government revenue.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV on Monday, April 13, Mr Sarpong said: “Since the commencement of Publican AI, we’re seeing that for every declaration that is made, about 75%, Publican says is generally okay. About 25%, Publican says, let’s watch it. Within that context, we’re seeing an average revenue potential uptick of about $3 million a day. $3 million a day and more.”

He further noted: “That translates to almost $1 billion a month. In February 2026, we deployed Publican. If we had deployed it from day one, we would have earned $3 million a day. But we didn’t.”

“The public was not aware, but every declaration, Publican AI was telling how much ought to be. In fact, we’re even seeing higher [revenue]. It’s just telling us that the government was being shortchanged in terms of the valuation that was vetted.”

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