The group of X platform content creators has no political affiliation – BoG clarifies

Dr. Johnson Asiama

The Bank of Ghana has stated that the group of X platform content creators it met on April 22, 2026, has no political affiliation.

In a statement, the Central Bank said the content creators engaged the Bank solely as concerned content creators seeking a practical resolution to a legitimate issue.

“The Bank of Ghana met with a group of X platform content creators on 22 April 2026, to address challenges with delayed receipt of funds. We state categorically that this group has no political affiliation. They engaged the Bank solely as concerned content creators seeking a practical resolution to a legitimate issue”.

It added that “The Bank takes these concerns seriously and is implementing measures to significantly reduce the turnaround time for receiving funds”.

“We clarify that the funds in question are classified as export proceeds. The Bank of Ghana is working with all relevant parties to remove bottlenecks and ensure a seamless process for legitimate beneficiaries”, it added.

The Central Bank concluded that it remains committed to creating an enabling financial environment that supports innovation, digital earnings, and Ghanaians participating in the global

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.