DVLA closes six vehicle testing centres over roadworthiness breaches

Julius Neequaye Kotey, Chief Executive Officer of DVLA

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has shut down six private vehicle testing stations (PVTS) for issuing roadworthy certificates to unfit vehicles.

The move forms part of efforts to enforce compliance and improve safety on the country’s roads.

Julius Neequaye Kotey, Chief Executive Officer of DVLA, disclosed this during the inauguration of a new private vehicle testing station at Buduburam, near Kasoa.

“In the past two to three months, we have closed about six PVTS that did not inspect cars, yet they issued road worthy (certificates),” he said.

Mr Kotey cautioned operators and staff against corrupt practices, stressing, “Let’s make sure the cars we pass here are good and road-worthy.”

He said the DVLA would intensify monitoring of testing centres to ensure strict adherence to standards.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that there is safety on our roads. We don’t know who will be the victim tomorrow,” he said.

The inauguration formed part of a broader exercise in which the DVLA opened three new facilities – the Anyaa Ultra Centre, Kasoa Ultra Centre, and the Buduburam PVTS – to expand access to its ser

Mr Kotey explained that while PVTS facilities were limited to vehicle inspection and issuance of test reports, Ultra Centres provided the full range of DVLA services, including vehicle registration, licensing and ownership transfers.

He announced plans to introduce RFID-enabled number plates to enhance vehicle traceability and enforcement.

“These plates will be integrated into a central database, enhancing vehicle traceability and strengthening enforcement,” he said.

Mr Kotey also disclosed that the Authority was expanding its presence to all districts to reduce reliance on unauthorised middlemen, locally known as “goro boys,” and urged vehicle owners to update their details onto the enhanced database.

Madam Philis Naa Koryoo Okunor, Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, urged staff to uphold professionalism and encouraged residents to patronise the services.

Mr Emmanuel Adotey Allotey, Municipal Chief Executive for Ga Central, commended the DVLA for the expansion and pledged support for future growth.

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