DVLA extends service hours nationwide from May 4 to improve access

Audio By Carbonatix
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced the introduction of extended service hours across selected offices nationwide, in a move aimed at improving service delivery and expanding public access.
The new arrangement is set to take effect from Monday, May 4, 2026.
According to the Authority, the initiative forms part of broader efforts to modernise operations and respond to increasing public demand for more flexible service hours.
It also aligns with the Government’s wider 24-hour economy agenda, which seeks to boost productivity, enhance accessibility, and provide greater convenience for citizens.
Under the new system, fifteen DVLA offices will operate extended hours, running daily services until 10:00 pm through a structured two-shift arrangement.
The selected locations include Nahrhman (near Haatso), Weija, Tema, Bolgatanga, Wa, Tamale, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Koforidua, Sunyani, Ho, Techiman, Kumasi, Winneba, and Tarkwa.
These centres represent key urban and regional hubs, ensuring broader geographical coverage and accessibility.
Officials indicate that the extended hours are expected to ease congestion at DVLA offices, reduce waiting times, and provide more flexibility for working individuals who may find it difficult to access services during traditional working hours.
The move is also designed to minimise the activities of intermediaries, often referred to as “middlemen”, by encouraging citizens to access services directly from the Authority.
However, the DVLA has clarified that all payments made after 5:00 pm will be restricted to electronic payment methods.
This measure is intended to enhance transparency, improve efficiency, and ensure secure transactions during the extended operational hours.
The Authority has urged the public to take full advantage of the new system while adhering to the updated payment procedures.
It further appealed for patience and cooperation as it continues to implement reforms aimed at fully operationalising a 24-hour service framework across its offices.
"DVLA appeals to the public for cooperation as it works diligently to fully operationalize a 24-hour service framework across these offices," the statement concluded.
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