Vice President urges BECE candidates to stay confident and honest

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has extended her best wishes to candidates sitting for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), urging them to approach the exams with confidence and honesty.

In a statement issued on her behalf, the Vice President said she was confident that students would rise to the occasion after years of preparation.

“The Vice President is confident that all candidates will give off their very best after years of effort, discipline, and preparation,” the statement said.

She encouraged candidates to remain focused and conduct themselves with integrity throughout the examination period.

“She encourages all candidates to approach the examination with confidence, honesty, and determination,” the statement added.

The Vice President also praised the role played by key stakeholders in preparing the students for the exams.

“The Vice President commends the Ghana Education Service, teachers, parents, and all stakeholders for their dedicated efforts towards preparing our students,” the statement noted.

At the same time, she called on supervisors, invigilators, and school authorities to maintain the highest standards of fairness and transparency to ensure a credible process and outcome.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.