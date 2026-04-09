Vice President expresses gratitude after double enstoolment in Volta Region

Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has expressed profound gratitude after being enstooled twice in a day during traditional festivals in the Volta Region.

She was first honoured as Mama Adjagba I of Kedzi in the Keta Municipality during the 2026 Norvikporgbe Za Festival, before later being enstooled as Mama Tortsogbe I of Sokpoe in the Central Tongu District at the 40th Tortsogbeza Festival.

The Vice President said the recognition underscores the enduring value of Ghana’s cultural heritage and the importance of preserving tradition in ways that contribute to national development.

She reaffirmed her commitment to the responsibilities that come with the titles, and called for the support of the people of Kedzi and Sokpoe to drive shared growth, opportunity and progress.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang also congratulated the chiefs and people of both communities for what she described as vibrant and successful celebrations, noting that the festivals reflect Ghana’s rich cultural identity.

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