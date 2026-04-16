Vice President commends foreign Ministry for strong UN diplomacy, AfCFTA push

Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has paid a working visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of efforts to deepen engagement with key state institutions.

Addressing management and staff on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, the Vice President praised the Ministry for its professionalism, innovation and commitment to advancing Ghana’s foreign policy objectives and global image.

“I commend you for your professionalism, innovation and continued dedication to promoting the image and interest of Ghana,” she said.

She singled out the Ministry’s leadership in rallying international support for a United Nations General Assembly Resolution declaring the trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel enslavement as a grave crime against humanity.

“The leadership role you played in mobilising global support for this important resolution is commendable and reflects Ghana’s strong voice on the international stage,” she added.

Touching on economic diplomacy, Professor Opoku-Agyemang highlighted opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), urging officials to strengthen partnerships that promote trade and investment to drive Ghana’s economic transformation.

“The AfCFTA presents enormous opportunities for market access and growth. I encourage the Ministry to continue building strong relations that will promote trade and investment for national development,” she stated.

She also commended efforts to improve staff welfare, stressing that strong institutions are built not only on performance but also on the wellbeing of their workforce.

“Strong institutions are not built on performance targets alone, but on the wellbeing of the people who drive them,” she emphasised.

The Vice President reaffirmed the Presidency’s commitment to maintaining open and accessible engagement with public institutions.

“We will continue to maintain open and accessible channels of engagement with all public institutions across the country,” she assured.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, described the visit as historic, noting it is the first time a female Vice President has undertaken such an interactive engagement with the Ministry.

“This marks the first time Ghana’s first female Vice President has undertaken such an interactive visit to the Ministry, and we are deeply honoured,” he said.

He outlined key achievements, including reforms in passport administration such as the introduction of chip-embedded passports, reduced processing fees, a one-day emergency service, and the establishment of passport centres across all 16 regions.

“We have introduced chip-embedded passports, reduced processing fees, rolled out a one-day emergency service, and expanded passport application centres to all sixteen regions,” he noted.

Mr Ablakwa also disclosed progress on visa waiver agreements and announced plans for a visa-free policy for Africans starting May 2026.

“We have made significant progress in securing visa waiver agreements and will commence a visa-free policy for Africans effective May 2026,” he revealed.

Chief Director of the Ministry, Ambassador Khadija Iddrisu, assured the Vice President of the staff’s continued commitment to delivering on the Ministry’s mandate.

“We assure you of our unwavering dedication to delivering on the mandate of the Ministry in building a better Ghana,” she said.

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