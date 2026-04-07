Vice President backs community tourism at Vodza Regatta 2026

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at Vodza Regatta 2026 to support community tourism.

The 2026 edition of the Vodza Regatta Festival has strengthened its status as one of Ghana’s emerging cultural and tourism events, attracting high-level participation and renewed national attention to the development potential of coastal communities in the Volta Region.

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang joined hundreds of patrons at Vodza in the Keta Municipality, signalling government support for community-driven tourism initiatives that promote culture, recreation and economic empowerment.

Now in its fifth year, the festival continues to grow in scope and influence, drawing government officials, tourism stakeholders, traditional leaders and visitors from across the country. The increasing patronage highlights its relevance not only as a cultural celebration but also as a platform for regional development.

Addressing participants, the Vice President emphasised the importance of inclusive development and collaboration between government and communities, noting that sustainable progress depends on shared planning and collective effort.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, highlighted the government’s efforts to promote lesser-known tourism destinations across Ghana, identifying the Volta Region as a key focus area. She noted that although Ghana has significant cultural and creative potential, limited visibility and promotion have often constrained growth.

According to her, initiatives such as the Vodza Regatta help bridge this gap by showcasing local attractions and creating opportunities for economic participation. She described the government’s presence at the festival as evidence of its commitment to strengthening the tourism sector and supporting community-based initiatives.

Organisers explained that the festival was conceived as more than a recreational event. A council member of the Vodza Eco-Tourism Initiative, Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, stated that the regatta was designed to stimulate economic activity, create employment and position Vodza as a viable tourism destination.

Over the years, the event has evolved into a multi-dimensional programme, expanding beyond traditional canoe racing to include swimming competitions, cultural performances, food exhibitions, health outreach programmes and guided tours of nearby islands.

The festival also showcases Vodza’s coastal ecosystem, with its scenic shoreline and surrounding islands offering opportunities for eco-tourism and investment. Organisers are increasingly promoting the area as a destination for both domestic and international visitors seeking cultural and nature-based experiences.

Support from the Ghana Tourism Authority and other partners has further strengthened the festival’s profile, aligning it with national efforts to diversify tourism and reduce reliance on traditional destinations.

This year’s celebrations featured cultural displays, culinary exhibitions, musical performances and island excursions, contributing to strong patronage and community participation.

Stakeholders note that the long-term success of the Vodza Regatta will depend on sustained investment, strategic promotion and stronger collaboration between government, private sector actors and local communities.

With growing visibility and institutional backing, the festival is gradually positioning Vodza as an important destination within Ghana’s tourism landscape, demonstrating the role of culture-driven initiatives in promoting development and creating livelihoods.

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