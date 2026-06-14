Loud and Green : Young climate advocate calls for a shift from single-use plastics to tackle flooding

Young climate reporter Fasila Alhassan is calling for a nationwide shift away from single-use plastics, warning that Ghana’s growing dependence on disposable packaging is contributing to flooding and environmental degradation.

Speaking during the second edition of the Loud and Green XSpaces hosted on the JoyNews X platform, she said plastic waste has become a major feature of floodwaters in many communities, particularly in areas that experience recurring floods.

Drawing from her experience in the flood-prone community of Aboabo, Fasila said the extent of plastic pollution becomes most visible whenever heavy rains occur.

“Whenever it rains in Aboabo and the place floods, if you look at the surface of the water, plastics are the majority of what you find,” she said.

According to her, the persistent presence of plastic waste in floodwaters points to a broader challenge involving consumption habits and poor waste disposal practices.

She noted that while plastic products have become deeply integrated into everyday life, the continued dependence on items designed for single use is placing increasing pressure on the environment.

“Plastics have become part of our lives, but we should move away from plastics that are used only once and encourage reusable bottles,” she said.

Her comments come amid growing concerns among environmental advocates about the impact of plastic pollution on drainage systems, waterways and urban flooding.

Participants at the discussion highlighted the role of improperly disposed plastic waste in blocking drains and contributing to the severity of floods during heavy rainfall.

The conversation formed part of broader discussions on Ghana’s plastic pollution crisis under the theme: “Pure Water, Styrofoam, Plastic Soil: Addressing Ghana’s Growing Plastic Pollution.”

Environmental advocates at the forum stressed that tackling the problem will require both behavioural change and stronger enforcement of policies aimed at reducing plastic waste and improving waste management systems.

For Fasila, however, change begins with individual choices.

She believes reducing reliance on sachet water and other disposable plastic products, while embracing reusable alternatives, can play an important role in protecting communities from the recurring effects of floods linked to clogged drainage systems.

Her call adds to growing demands for practical solutions to Ghana’s plastic waste challenge as the country continues to grapple with seasonal flooding and its social, economic and environmental consequences.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.