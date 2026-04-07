Vice President engages Anlo traditional authorities as Queenmothers push for women’s empowerment

Queenmothers of Anlo, led by Mama Ewui Amegashie II, have appealed to the Government to prioritise women’s economic empowerment and inclusive education in the Volta Region.

The appeal was made during a courtesy visit by the Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, to the Awoamefia of Anlo State, Togbi Sri III.

Mama Ewui Amegashie II, speaking on behalf of the Queenmothers and women of Anlo, called for the establishment of accessible credit facilities to support women engaged in trade and small-scale businesses.

She said many women in the area, particularly fishmongers and petty traders, faced severe financial constraints that hindered the growth of their enterprises.

“We respectfully appeal for support in establishing credit systems that will empower our women economically, especially those engaged in fish trading and other small businesses,” she stated.

She noted that such an initiative would not only empower women economically but also attract investment to the area, as the availability of financial services would encourage more traders to establish businesses, positioning Anlo and the Volta region as emerging economic hubs.

Beyond economic empowerment, Mama Ewui Amegashie II highlighted the urgent need for a special-needs school in the southern part of the Volta region.

She explained that the absence of such a facility had forced many parents to travel long distances, including to Hohoe and other parts of the country, to access appropriate educational support for children with disabilities.

“A dedicated special-needs school in this part of the region will ease the burden on families and ensure that children with disabilities receive the education they deserve. We are calling on the Presidency to establish one or support the expansion of the privately existing ones here,” she said.

The Vice President’s visit formed part of her ongoing engagements with traditional authorities across the country.

During the visit, she paid a courtesy call on Togbi Sri III at his palace in Woe, reaffirming the Government’s recognition of the critical role traditional leadership played in national development.

Addressing the gathering, Professor Opoku-Agyemang expressed appreciation for the longstanding support and cooperation between the Anlo State and successive governments.

“This visit is to express our sincere gratitude for the consistent support and warm reception we have received from His Royal Majesty and the people of Anlo over the years. It is also an opportunity to listen to your concerns and reaffirm our commitment to continued engagement,” she said.

Zikpitor Dan Abodakpi, a former Member of Parliament for Keta, speaking on behalf of the Awoamefia, reiterated the concerns raised by the Queenmothers.

He urged the Vice President to ensure that the Anlo area and the wider Volta region benefited significantly from the Government’s anticipated Women’s Development Bank and related programmes.

“We are hopeful that the government’s upcoming policies on the Women’s Development Bank will bring tangible benefits to the Anlo area and the Volta region as a whole,” he said.

The Vice President reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with traditional authorities and local communities to drive development, assuring that the concerns raised would receive the highest level of attention.

The engagement was attended by Members of Parliament for Keta, Anloga and South Tongu, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, and other key stakeholders.

As part of activities marking the Easter festivities, the Vice President attended several Easter Homecoming Festivals, including Kedzi Norvikporgbe Za, Vodza Easter Regatta, and Sokpoe Tortsogbe Za, where donations were made to support community development and cultural preservation.

She was accompanied by the Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, District Chief Executives, Members of Parliament for Keta and Anloga, and senior officials from the Office of the Vice President.

On the Anlo Dukor Council side, the Awoamefia was supported by a distinguished delegation including Awadada Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, Togbi Zewu IV, Zikpitor Dan Abodakpi, Togbi Adoblanui II, Togbi Haxomene IV, Mama Deawofe II, and other paramount chiefs and queenmothers.

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