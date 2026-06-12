Salaga missing baby: Pregnant woman travelled 13 miles on motorbike before delivery at hospital – Assemblymember

Audio By Carbonatix
The Assemblymember for the Kito Electoral Area in Salaga, Thomas Gyando, has narrated a troubling incident in which a newborn baby reportedly went missing at the Salaga Municipal Hospital shortly after delivery, following a long and exhausting journey by the mother.
Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Gyando said he was in Salaga on Wednesday when he received a distressing call about the case.
He explained that the pregnant woman had travelled about 13 miles from her village to the hospital on a motorbike before going into labour.
“From their village to the hospital, they travelled 13 miles on a motorbike. So when they got there, the woman was already very tired,” he said.
According to him, the difficult journey may have contributed to complications during delivery, after which the newborn had to be placed on oxygen due to fatigue.
Unfortunately, the baby was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday, after the family was initially told that both mother and baby were in stable condition after delivery.
However, they became worried when they were repeatedly denied access to see the newborn, despite several attempts.
Mr Gyando said the family is now in shock as investigations continue into the whereabouts of the baby.
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