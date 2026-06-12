FoBSC Dean leads strategic engagement between UniMAC and Global Media Alliance

The Dean of the Faculty of Business and Strategic Communication (FoBSC) at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Dr Priscilla Teika Odoom, together with selected faculty members, paid a working visit to Global Media Alliance (GMA) on Monday, June 8, 2026, to explore opportunities for collaboration between academia and industry.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts by the Faculty and the Department of Public Relations to strengthen industry engagement, enhance experiential learning opportunities for students, and foster mutually beneficial partnerships with leading communication organisations in Ghana.

The UniMAC delegation was received by the Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, Emma Wenani, and members of the GMA management team.

Discussions centred on several areas of collaboration to bridge the gap between academic training and professional practice in the communications industry.

A key focus of the meeting was a partnership to celebrate the World PR Day Festival 2026, under which the Department of Public Relations at UniMAC will host The PR Dialogue, the festival's flagship event.

The two institutions also discussed plans to jointly curate the festival’s PR Arts Exhibition, which will showcase traditional African communication systems and practices.

Beyond the World PR Day celebrations, both parties explored additional opportunities for collaboration, including internship placements for students of the Department of Public Relations, the engagement of experienced GMA professionals as guest lecturers, collaborative research initiatives, and future consultancy projects that leverage the expertise of both academia and industry.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of creating stronger linkages between academic learning and professional practice to ensure that graduates are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and industry exposure required to thrive in a rapidly evolving communication environment.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr Priscilla Teika Odoom emphasised the value of strategic partnerships in advancing communication education and professional development.

“As a Faculty, we recognise that strong industry partnerships are essential for preparing students for the realities of professional practice.

Our engagement with Global Media Alliance represents an important step towards creating opportunities for experiential learning, research collaboration, professional mentorship, and industry exposure for our students.

We believe such collaborations enrich both academia and industry and ultimately contribute to the growth of the communications profession in Ghana.”

She further noted that the Faculty remains committed to fostering relationships that promote innovation, knowledge exchange, and practical learning experiences for students and staff.

Commenting on the partnership discussions, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, Emma Wenani, expressed enthusiasm about the prospects of working closely with UniMAC.

“Global Media Alliance has always believed in the importance of nurturing the next generation of communication professionals.

This engagement with UniMAC presents an opportunity to connect academic knowledge with industry practice in meaningful ways.

We are excited about the possibilities this partnership offers, from supporting student development and internships to collaborating on research, professional conversations, and projects that advance the communications industry.”

She added that stronger collaboration between industry and academia is critical to ensuring that communication education remains relevant to contemporary practice.

The meeting concluded with both institutions expressing optimism about developing a long-term partnership that will create value for students, faculty members, practitioners, and the broader communications industry.

The collaboration is expected to contribute significantly to knowledge exchange, professional development, and the continued advancement of public relations and strategic communication practice in Ghana.

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