UNIMAC appoints Ernest Ofori Sarpong as First Chancellor

The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) has appointed renowned Ghanaian businessman and Chief Executive Officer of the Special Group of Companies, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, as its first Chancellor.

The appointment, which takes effect in August 2026, was approved by the University’s Governing Council at its meeting in May 2026, in accordance with the provisions of the UniMAC Statutes.

In a statement announcing the appointment, the University described Mr Ofori Sarpong as one of Ghana’s most accomplished entrepreneurs and business leaders whose career has been defined by visionary leadership and a strong commitment to national development.

Over the years, he has built and led successful businesses across various sectors, including manufacturing, real estate, finance, construction and media, contributing significantly to private sector growth, job creation and socio-economic transformation in Ghana and beyond.

The University said his impressive achievements in business, coupled with his longstanding support for education, youth empowerment and community development, make him an ideal choice to serve as UniMAC’s inaugural Chancellor.

As Chancellor, Mr Ofori Sarpong will serve as the ceremonial head of the University, providing distinguished leadership, promoting the institution’s vision and strategic interests, strengthening its engagement with industry and society, and conferring degrees and other academic honours on behalf of the University.

The Governing Council said the appointment reflects its confidence in his exemplary leadership, wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to excellence.

“The University Governing Council, Management and the entire University community warmly congratulate Mr Ernest Ofori Sarpong on his appointment,” the statement added.

The University further expressed optimism that under his stewardship, UniMAC would deepen its collaboration with industry, expand strategic partnerships, enhance its national and international profile, and further consolidate its position as Ghana’s leading institution for media, arts, communication and related disciplines.

Profile of Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Mr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is an accomplished Ghanaian entrepreneur, Chartered Accountant, investor, and corporate leader whose remarkable contributions to business development, entrepreneurship, and national socio-economic advancement have earned him recognition both in Ghana and internationally.

He has built an enviable reputation for visionary leadership, strategic investment, innovation, and corporate excellence, successfully establishing and growing businesses across manufacturing, real estate, finance, construction, and media.

Mr Ofori Sarpong is the founder and chief executive officer of the Special Group of Companies, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning manufacturing, real estate, construction, and strategic investments.

Under his leadership, the group has evolved into one of Ghana’s respected indigenous business enterprises, distinguished by operational excellence, sustainable growth, and a commitment to quality and innovation.

Beyond the Special Group, he is a co-owner of several prominent business ventures and has played a pivotal role in their establishment, strategic development, and sustained growth.

These include United Television (UTV), Best Point Savings and Loans Limited, and U2 Salt Limited. A Chartered Accountant by profession, Mr Ofori Sarpong holds a Master of Science degree in Finance and Investment Management from the University of Salford in the United Kingdom and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration at École Supérieure de Gestion (ESG), France.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the socio-economic development of Ghana, he was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Law by Barkley University.

His academic and professional background has equipped him with extensive expertise in strategic leadership, corporate governance, investment management, financial analysis, entrepreneurship, and business expansion.

Throughout his distinguished career, Mr Ofori Sarpong has received numerous national and international honours in recognition of his outstanding leadership, entrepreneurship and service.

Among these are his recognition as Honorary Ambassador of Business Entrepreneurship in West Africa, the Global Dignity Award for Service to Humanity presented at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, and a Proclamation by the Senate of New York acknowledging his contributions to development.

He is also an Honorary Member of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Credit Management, Ghana, and an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Tax Law and Forensic Accountants, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to national development and professional excellence.

In addition, he is the recipient of several prestigious entrepreneurial and corporate leadership awards, including the Millennium Excellence Award for Business Entrepreneur of the Year (2025), the CEO of the Year – Consumer Drinks Award at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit (2025), the Manufacturing Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and the Ghana Greatest Entrepreneur of All Times Award, among many others.

Beyond the corporate world, Mr Ofori Sarpong has demonstrated exceptional commitment to public service and institutional development through his leadership on numerous governing boards and advisory councils.

He currently serves as Board Chairman of the Governing Council of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), Chairman of the EMY Africa Awards, Chairperson of the Advisory Board of the Millennium Excellence Foundation, and Chairman of the Advisory Board of the College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana.

He has previously served on the National COVID-19 Trust Fund and has chaired the boards of several financial institutions and corporate organisations. He is also the Global President of the PRESEC Old Boys Association (PRESEC-ODADEƐ).

Equally notable is his enduring commitment to philanthropy and social impact. Through various initiatives, Mr Ofori Sarpong has consistently supported youth empowerment, educational advancement, community development, humanitarian causes, and faith-based initiatives.

His passion for nurturing future generations and creating opportunities for others reflects a leadership philosophy grounded not only in business success but also in service to society.

As the inaugural Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication, Mr Ernest Ofori Sarpong brings to the office a rare combination of entrepreneurial excellence, strategic leadership, public service, and unwavering commitment to national development.

His appointment marks a significant milestone in the University’s history and reinforces UniMAC’s commitment to strengthening collaboration between academia, industry, and society in pursuit of innovation, excellence, and transformational leadership.

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