GMA, UNIMAC bring industry and academia together to shape tomorrow’s PR leaders

Global Media Alliance (GMA) partnered with the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) Faculty of Business and Strategic Communication (FoBSC) and the PR Department to commemorate World Public Relations Day (WPRD) Festival 2026 with a special PR Dialogue.

The flagship event, which took place on July 16, 2026, in Accra, was held under the theme "Connecting Learning to Practice”.

The session brought together industry practitioners, corporate executives, policymakers, and hundreds of students to discuss the future of strategic communication.

The Special Keynote Address was delivered by Kofi Adams, Minister for Sports and Recreation, who drew a compelling parallel between public relations and the high-pressure world of sports management.

"Communication dictates where or when to speak — silence is a form of communication," he explained.

Kofi Adams also urged the next generation of communicators to prioritise listening over speaking: "PR is more about listening carefully and thinking critically before speaking. Stay curious, seek practical experience, embrace feedback — both negative and positive — don't fear correction, and protect your integrity."

Delivering a goodwill message, Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), reaffirmed the core purpose of the profession.

"PR is not about managing reputation but building confidence, trust, and managing time among one another," he said, underscoring the close relationship between health and communication.

"In health, where medicine is important,” Dr Bampoe said, “communication is also important."

The shift from classroom theory to market reality was a recurring theme.

Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Ghana's High Commissioner Designate to Nigeria, urged students to step outside their comfort zones. "While the classroom teaches you principles, the world teaches you the real world," he said.

"Always ask questions — which, how, where. Your background is your biggest strength; never leave your identity behind to succeed. The ability to learn from people will always matter. Volunteer, write, and be ready to invest and reinvest in yourself," H.E. Baba Sadiq indicated.

Addressing AI's growing influence on the communications space, Mr Komla Buami, Director of External Affairs at Telecel Ghana, reassured students of their enduring value.

"Though there is AI around, companies need professional PR to build the brand. A great PR practitioner requires critical thinking before proposing a draft.

"AI has changed the way we handle content, but we still have our space in managing things. Your ideas matter and are needed — don't be afraid to challenge ideas, but learn to communicate thoughtful concepts to society."

Moderated by Laila Abubakari (Communications Manager, ECG) and anchored by Eunice Tornyi (Marketing & Communications Manager, CIHRM-Ghana), a high-powered panel explored the competencies today's corporate landscape demands.

Joyce Asiedu, Deputy Director, Marketing, NHIA, urged students to strictly observe institutional protocols. "Be curious, love reading and observing, and have a mentor," she advised, encouraging young women that life milestones such as childbirth should never stand in the way of reaching the highest professional levels.

Komla Buami, Director of External Affairs, Telecel Ghana, spoke on professional judgment, advising students to apply the "Three Rs" and deeply understand their target audiences.

He noted that extracurricular activities strengthen employment profiles and encouraged students to join professional networks to connect with higher industry tiers.

Dr Rebecca Baah-Ofori, Lecturer, UniMAC, advocated strongly for structured experiential learning, calling on students to actively pursue mentorships and internships to ease their transition into the job market.

The discussions were punctuated by live acoustic performances from Eli Six30 and a spoken-word piece from Sidi Wailer, keeping the audience engaged throughout the sessions.

The Telecel - UniMAC PR Pitch Challenge

The highlight of the commemoration was the Telecel-UniMAC PR Pitch Challenge, which turned classroom theory into a live, high-stakes simulation. The challenge tasked three student teams with developing crisis-communication and brand-repositioning strategies built around real-world telecom vulnerabilities.

The pitches were judged by a panel comprising Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foundation & Sustainability, Telecel Ghana; Emma Wenani, Chief Director, GMA; and Fuseini Iddrisu, Lecturer & Research Coordinator, FoBSC-UniMAC.

The competing teams were: Team 1 - Gilder Afrakoma Gyamera, Gifty Naa-Dei Djarnie, Nana Ama Korama Acquaye, and Dumevi Ivy Yayra; Team 2 - Ed-Fay Owusu Mensah, Edwina Sheila Datsomor, and Sophia Esther Ayimbola Otubea; and Team 3 - Badu Eno Serwaa, Oye Evelyn Saforo, Nkansah Agyapomaa Dorothy, Ruth Abena Gyamfua, and Jackie Boateng.

After a round of presentations and cross-examination by the judges, the winning team took home a cash prize of GHS 5,000, courtesy of Telecel Ghana, along with corporate internship opportunities and exclusive brand souvenirs.

The World PR Day Festival 2026 successfully bridged the academic-corporate divide, signalling that the future of Ghana's public relations ecosystem is not only secure but poised to lead the continent's communication landscape.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.