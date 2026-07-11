UniMAC bet on Ernest Ofori Sarpong as first Chancellor to unlock investment and global opportunities – VC

Renowned businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, has revealed that the appointment of renowned businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong as the university’s first Chancellor was a strategic decision aimed at attracting investment, strengthening global partnerships and inspiring students to embrace entrepreneurship.

Speaking on Personality Profile with Lexis Bill on Thursday, Prof. Opoku Mensah said the University’s Governing Council spent more than a year searching for the right person to lead the institution through its next phase of growth.

He said the Council deliberately sought an individual with strong business credentials, international networks and a deep appreciation of higher education to help position the young university for long-term success.

“How do we strategically get an individual who is able to attract the needed investment, bring the necessary connections we need as a university, and also somebody who understands the media work and is himself an entrepreneur?” he said.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Dr Ofori Sarpong’s achievements across media, production, real estate and other sectors made him the ideal candidate to help transform the university.

He explained that the institution intends to leverage the incoming Chancellor’s credibility within the business and diplomatic communities to secure investment, expertise and strategic partnerships that will accelerate UniMAC’s development.

Prof. Opoku Mensah said the appointment also reflects the university’s commitment to producing graduates who are not only academically competent but also entrepreneurial and industry-ready.

With government unable to absorb the growing number of graduates each year, he stressed the need for universities to expose students to role models who have built successful businesses and can inspire them to create opportunities for themselves.

“Sometimes people see the university only as an academic institution. The university should have a certain business outlook,” he noted.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Special Group of Companies, a conglomerate with interests in real estate, finance, media, agriculture, mining and manufacturing. Widely regarded as one of Ghana’s leading entrepreneurs and philanthropists, he is also a co-owner of Special Ice Company Limited and has played a significant role in expanding several businesses across the country.

Although celebrated for his business success, Dr Ofori Sarpong has also demonstrated a strong commitment to education and lifelong learning.

He has pursued executive and professional development programmes locally and internationally and is known for championing youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and skills development through mentorship and philanthropy and holds MSc in Finance and Investment Management from the University of Salford, UK, and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration at Ecole Supérieure de Gestion (ESG), France.

He added that although many distinguished Ghanaians were considered for the position, the Governing Council was convinced Dr Ofori Sarpong was the right person to support UNIMAC’s vision of becoming a leading centre for media, arts and communication education in Ghana and across Africa.

Dr Ofori Sarpong’s appointment takes effect on August 1, with his investiture expected later this year.

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