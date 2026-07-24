UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney

UniMAC debate champions Titus Owusu Darko and Agurobesa Ako Precious have received encouragement from university leadership ahead of their participation in the 2026 Commonwealth Parliame

The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) debate champions, Titus Owusu Darko and Agurobesa Ako Precious, have received encouragement from university leadership ahead of their participation in the 2026 Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) International Debate Competition in Sydney, Australia.

The two students paid a courtesy call on the Vice-Chancellor of UniMAC, Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, on Monday, July 20, 2026, following their victory in the 2026 Commonwealth Parliamentary Association National Debate Competition.

During the meeting, the university leadership congratulated the students on their achievement and urged them to uphold the reputation of UniMAC and Ghana as they compete on the international stage.

Led by the Dean of Students, Dr Ike Tandoh, the debate champions engaged with the Vice-Chancellor, who shared insights from his experience as a professor of political communication and encouraged them to maximise the global opportunity.

Professor Eric Opoku Mensah expressed pride in the students’ accomplishment, describing their qualification for the international competition as a significant milestone for the university.

“We are very proud of you. Go and come back with flying colours. You are not just representing UniMAC but Ghana as a whole, so conduct yourselves well as worthy ambassadors,” he said.

He urged the students to network, learn from other participants and use the competition as an opportunity for personal and professional growth.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Winston Kwame Abroampa, encouraged the students to approach the competition with confidence and determination.

“I do not believe in luck. I believe this opportunity has been divinely orchestrated. Give it your best shot; you have nothing to lose, so give it your utmost best,” he said.

The Acting Registrar of UniMAC, Dr Obaapanin Oforiwaa Adu, assured the students of the university’s continued support and encouraged them to represent the institution with pride.

“UniMAC is solidly behind you in all that you do. Go and sell UniMAC. Do your utmost best and fight for the unique UniMAC flag. We wish you all the best. Come back with victory so we can all celebrate,” she said.

Director of Public Affairs, Nana Efua Rockson, also encouraged the students to project the image of the university throughout the competition, noting that they represent the wider UniMAC community, including students and alumni.

The debate champions expressed appreciation to university management for the support and training they have received.

They disclosed that they had been invited by Parliament to meet the Speaker, Alban S.K. Bagbin, ahead of their international participation, describing the opportunity as a reflection of the communication skills and confidence developed through their education at UniMAC.

The students pledged to give their best effort as they represent both the university and Ghana at the global competition.

UniMAC, Ghana’s specialised university focused on media, arts and communication training, says the achievement reflects its commitment to developing professionals equipped with the skills to excel nationally and internationally.

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