“It keeps me awake at night” – UniMAC VC reveals struggle to unite three institutions under one university

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, has revealed the enormous challenges involved in merging three separate institutions into one university, describing the process as a demanding task that requires constant attention.

UniMAC was created through the merger of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), and Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL) under an Act of Parliament in 2020.

However, Prof Opoku Mensah says transforming the legal merger into a fully integrated university has been a complex process due to differences in institutional culture, administrative systems, and geographical locations.

Speaking on Personality Profile with Lexis Bill on Joy FM, he said managing the transition remains one of the issues that occupies his attention.

“All these things keep me awake, together with management. But day by day, we keep on pushing to make sure that we do things that would enhance teaching and learning.”

He explained that, unlike many traditional universities that operate mainly from one campus, UniMAC functions across different locations in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale.

“These are three different institutions with different cultural backgrounds and institutional practices. The merger has brought these three institutions together, and there is a need to work very hard to make sure that we are all on the same page and moving in one direction.”

Prof Opoku Mensah said the challenge has been to create a single identity while respecting the histories of the institutions that existed before the merger.

“We don’t want to have anything like GIJ culture or NAFTI culture. We want to have a UniMAC culture.”

Beyond the merger challenges, Professor Opoku Mensah identified infrastructure deficits, especially the shortage of student accommodation, as another major concern confronting the university.

“Especially when you don’t have a number of facilities, for example, student hostels and all. All these things keep me awake.”

Despite the hurdles, he said UniMAC is gradually developing a shared identity and moving towards becoming a leading communication university in Ghana and the sub-region.

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