Ghana’s system makes it difficult for entrepreneurs to succeed – Crown Peak Holdings CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Crown Peak Holdings, Dr. Kobbina Tuyee Awuah, has described Ghana’s business environment as challenging for entrepreneurs, noting that success on the continent is driven more by resilience and personal drive than by supportive systems.

In an interview on The Career Trail on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he compared the ease of doing business in different regions, arguing that Africa presents unique structural challenges despite its opportunities.

“Of course there is no way Ghana makes it easier for entrepreneurs to succeed. It is all relative. Compared to the West, Ghana is a very difficult place to do business, but in the context of Africa, it is actually a great place to do business,” he said.

He explained that his experience teaching and interacting with global audiences has shaped his perspective on entrepreneurship in Africa, particularly when comparing it with developed economies.

“I always say when I teach at Harvard that there is a saying Americans use, ‘If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere.’ But I often ask, do they really understand what they are saying?” he noted.

“Because from my experience, I strongly believe that, if you can make it here in Ghana, you can definitely make it in New York. People underestimate how difficult it is to survive on this continent. It is a very tough system,” he continued.

He added that unlike more structured economies, entrepreneurs in Ghana often operate without strong financial backing from formal institutions.

“Banks will not give you credit easily. Go and speak to your relationship manager and tell them you want to start a business and see what happens,” he highlighted.

According to him, this reality makes entrepreneurship in Ghana heavily dependent on individual character and resilience.

“So if you succeed, it is because of your intrinsic values, not because the system helped you,” he stated.

Despite the challenges, Dr. Awuah praised local entrepreneurs, especially informal sector workers, for their contribution to the economy.

“There are a lot of entrepreneurs in Ghana, especially women. Market women are the backbone of our economy. They put food on our table every day. They are part of the informal sector, and it is very difficult for them to get bank credit, but they still keep going,” he praised.

Dr. Awuah concluded that entrepreneurship in Ghana and across Africa should be recognized not only for innovation, but for resilience in the face of systemic limitations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.