Beware of Revenge Porn in Ghana: When private moments become public weapons

AI-generated illustration.

One click.

One upload.

One act of revenge.

Within minutes, a private image meant for one person can spread across the world, permanently damaging reputations, careers, marriages, mental health, and even lives.

The internet never forgets, but neither should the law.

The digital revolution has transformed communication beyond imagination. Smartphones, social media platforms, and instant messaging applications have made it possible for people to connect across continents within seconds. Yet the same technology that has brought families together, created businesses, and expanded freedom of expression has also become a dangerous weapon in the hands of people seeking revenge.

One of the fastest-growing forms of online abuse today is “non-consensual intimate image sharing”, commonly referred to as “revenge porn.”

It is a crime that destroys lives long after the images stop trending.

In recent years, Ghana has witnessed several incidents in which intimate videos allegedly involving public figures, including a police officer, a traditional leader, media personalities, and other private citizens, have circulated widely on social media. Each incident has generated enormous public discussion, embarrassment for those involved, and concern about online privacy. Regardless of who appears in such material, one important principle should remain constant: “if intimate images or videos are shared without the consent of the person depicted, the act of distributing them may itself constitute a serious criminal offence under applicable law.”

Unfortunately, public curiosity often overshadows an even more important question.

Who recorded the material?

Who uploaded it?

Who continued forwarding it after knowing it was private?

These are the questions that deserve equal attention.

Revenge porn occurs when intimate photographs or videos are shared without the consent of the person involved, often to humiliate, intimidate, blackmail, or punish them following the breakdown of a relationship or another personal dispute.

Sometimes the material is genuine.

Sometimes it has been manipulated using digital editing or artificial intelligence.

Either way, the consequences can be devastating.

Victims frequently experience public humiliation, depression, anxiety, loss of employment, broken relationships, reputational damage, and in some tragic cases, thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

The emotional scars often remain long after the internet has moved on to the next viral story.

Technology has made this problem worse.

Today, one individual can upload a video onto a social media platform, and within minutes thousands of users may download it, forward it on WhatsApp, repost it on Facebook, upload it to TikTok, or share it across countless online platforms.

Many people who forward such content mistakenly believe they bear no legal responsibility.

That assumption can be dangerously wrong.

In many countries, lawmakers have strengthened legislation to address the non-consensual distribution of intimate images. Ghana has also taken steps to strengthen legal protections against cybercrime, privacy violations, and technology-facilitated abuse. Where applicable laws prohibit the unauthorised sharing of intimate images, offenders may face severe criminal penalties if convicted by a competent court.

Canada offers another example of how seriously such conduct is treated.

Under Section 162.1 of Canada's Criminal Code, knowingly publishing or distributing an intimate image without the consent of the person depicted is a criminal offence punishable by imprisonment. The law recognises that individuals retain a reasonable expectation of privacy over intimate images, even if those images were originally shared privately with someone they trusted.

The underlying principle is simple.

Consent to create an image is not the same as consent to publish it.

Likewise, consent within a relationship does not authorise public distribution after that relationship ends.

This distinction is extremely important.

The law seeks to protect privacy, dignity, and personal autonomy.

Beyond the legal issues lies an equally important moral question.

Why do so many people rush to forward intimate videos without considering the damage they may cause?

Every forwarded image represents another act of violation.

Every repost extends the victim's suffering.

Every click contributes to the continued humiliation of another human being.

Social media users therefore have responsibilities alongside their rights.

Before forwarding any intimate material, ask yourself:

Did the person consent to this publication?

Could sharing this harm someone's life?

Would I want my own private moments distributed across the internet?

If the answer is no, the responsible decision is obvious.

Delete it.

Do not forward it.

Report it where appropriate.

Professional journalists have an especially important role to play.

Responsible journalism does not amplify harmful content merely because it is trending.

Instead, ethical reporting focuses on the public interest, protects victims' dignity, avoids sensationalism, and reports responsibly on the broader legal and social issues involved.

Media organisations should continue educating the public about digital ethics, privacy rights, and responsible online behaviour.

Schools should strengthen digital literacy education.

Parents should teach children about online safety and consent.

Technology companies must continue improving systems that detect and remove non-consensual intimate content while cooperating with law enforcement within the limits of the law.

Governments should ensure that existing legislation is enforced fairly, consistently, and without fear or favour.

Justice serves not only to punish offenders but also to deter future violations and reassure victims that their rights matter.

Finally, this conversation is about more than celebrities or public officials.

It concerns every ordinary citizen carrying a smartphone.

Any one of us could become a victim.

A trusted partner today could become an angry former partner tomorrow.

A private image intended for one person could become tomorrow's viral headline.

That is why everyone must understand that intimacy does not eliminate privacy, and private trust should never be transformed into public humiliation.

The digital world offers extraordinary opportunities.

It also demands extraordinary responsibility.

Before recording.

Before uploading.

Before forwarding.

Pause.

Respect consent.

Respect privacy.

Respect human dignity.

Because no disagreement, broken relationship, or desire for revenge justifies turning another person's most private moments into public entertainment.

The strongest societies are not those that celebrate humiliation.

They are those that protect dignity, uphold justice, and use technology responsibly.

A word to the wise is enough.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.