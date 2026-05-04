Football | National

‘He’s an amazing player’ – Kofi-Kyereh on playing with Thomas Partey

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  4 May 2026 10:37am
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Black Stars midfielder Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has lauded teammate Thomas Partey's quality describing him as an 'amazing' player.

Until his long-term injury, Kofi-Kyereh shared the pitch with Partey in the national team, playing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as well as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana exited the group stages in both tournaments.

Back from his injury layoff, the Freiburg midfielder has been talking to Joy Sports, where he looks at his time with the national team and his career in general.

The 30-year-old was full of praise for Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey when he was asked about the latter.

"It’s a pleasure to play with him (Thomas Partey)," he said.

"I always saw him as a really good player on television before I met him in the national team but when I was training with him, I saw his quality from another angle, and he’s so good.

"What a player?! What an amazing player!"

Since his return from injury, Kofi-Kyereh has been playing for Freiburg's U23 side as he continues to build fitness for first-team football.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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