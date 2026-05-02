Video: Daniel Kofi-Kyereh ranks Andre Ayew above Essien and Appiah in blind ranking game

Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh put Andre Ayew ahead of Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah in a blind-ranking game involving Black Stars midfielders.

The list consisted of both former and current midfield players who have represented the senior national team in their career.

Kofi-Kyereh was speaking in an exclusive interview with Joy Sports Editor, Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, with the full interview expected to air on Monday, May 3, at 9:00pm.

The list of midfielders included in the ranking included Essien, Appiah, Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Anthony Annan, Kwadwo Asamoah, Sulley Muntari, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Kofi-Kyereh.

Watch the Freiburg midfielder's ranking below:

Daniel Kofi Kyereh ranks these 10 Black Stars midfielders.



Do you agree with him?#JoySports pic.twitter.com/dwJxWI5TDk — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 1, 2026

Kofi-Kyereh recently made a return to football after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for almost three years.

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