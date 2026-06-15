Rhode Island assures Black Stars hospitality throughout FIFA World Cup campaign

A vibrant flag-raising ceremony in Providence, Rhode Island, marked the official welcome of Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, to the United States as the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway.

The event brought together senior government officials from Rhode Island, representatives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), members of the Ghanaian diaspora, and dignitaries from both Ghana and the United States, highlighting the strong cultural and diplomatic ties between Ghana and Rhode Island.

Leading the occasion was Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, Emmanuel Victor Smith, who delivered a stirring message of national pride and unity as he welcomed the Black Stars to their World Cup base.

"Today they carry with them the hopes, prayers and aspirations of our entire nation," Ambassador Smith said. "They wear not merely a football jersey; they wear the colours, pride and identity of Ghana." The Ambassador reminded the players that their presence on the global stage extends beyond football.

"Every pass, every tackle, every goal and every act of sportsmanship will reflect the character and the spirit of our nation."

The ambassador urged them to represent not only Ghana but also the African continent. He said, "Millions across Africa will be cheering you on and looking to you as ambassadors of African excellence, resilience and talent."

Rhode Island rolls out the red carpet

Welcoming the Black Stars to Rhode Island, Governor Daniel McKee expressed excitement at hosting the Ghanaian team at Bryant University during the tournament. He said his team was honoured to host the Black Stars in Rhode Island.

"Today's flag-raising represents what this tournament is all about bringing people together." He praised the role of sport in fostering global understanding and friendship.

He reminded the people of Rhode Island how people of all walks of life, countries and backgrounds will be able to meet each other, watch a match together, celebrate together, and learn more from one another for the next five weeks.

The Governor also encouraged visitors to experience Rhode Island's attractions and hospitality, assuring the Ghanaian delegation that they would feel at home throughout their stay.

Building lasting ties through football

Rhode Island Treasurer James Diossa described Ghana's selection of Rhode Island as a base camp as a proud moment for the state.

"When we got the word in early January that Ghana selected Rhode Island, we felt like we had won the World Cup," he remarked. Mr. Diossa noted that Rhode Island officials had spent months preparing for Ghana's arrival, including outreach efforts to strengthen ties between the state and Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Embassy in the United States of America will establish consular pop-up stations in Boston and Philadelphia and coordinate closely with local authorities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Ghanaian fans.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.