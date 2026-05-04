ECOWAS clashes with Ghana over new airport taxes, warns of damage to regional aviation

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has raised strong objections to new aviation-related taxes introduced by Ghana.

It has warned that the measures contradict agreed regional reforms and could undermine West Africa’s air transport sector.

In a sharply worded letter signed by ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray, the regional body says Ghana’s new charges go against a binding decision aimed at reducing the cost of air travel across member states.

The letter refers to Supplementary Act A/SA.2/12/24, under which ECOWAS leaders agreed to abolish several air transport-related taxes, including ticket taxes, tourism levies, solidarity taxes and overseas travel taxes, effective January 2026.

It also notes that member states agreed to reduce key aviation charges such as Passenger Service Charges and security fees to make air travel more affordable and improve regional integration.

ECOWAS said the reforms were backed by international aviation bodies and driven by concerns that West Africa remains one of the most expensive regions for air travel charges globally.

But the Commission says Ghana has moved in the opposite direction.

“The ECOWAS Commission has therefore noted with concern that the Government of Ghana… imposed a new security charge of $18 on return ticket effective February 1st 2026,” the letter stated.

It further cited an additional levy.

“Ghana Airport Company Limited has as of 1st April 2026, imposed an Airport Infrastructure Development Levy of $100 on return international travel.”

The Commission warned that these measures directly contradict the regional agreement and international aviation principles.

“Ghana’s imposition of those additional levies directly contravenes the letter and spirit of the afore-mentioned ECOWAS Supplementary Act,” it said.

ECOWAS also linked the issue to global aviation standards, referencing International Civil Aviation Organization guidelines discouraging excessive taxation on air transport.

The letter warned that the new charges risk worsening affordability for passengers already affected by rising aviation fuel costs.

“Rendering air travel unaffordable for many Ghanaians and West African travellers alike,” it stated.

It argued that while such charges may be presented as revenue measures, they are ultimately counterproductive.

“This situation is not boosting growth in demand for Air Transport in our region, but rather stifling passenger travel,” the Commission warned.

ECOWAS also pointed to weak passenger performance across major West African airports, including Accra, Lagos, Abidjan and Dakar, blaming high taxes for suppressed demand despite strong population potential.

“The major cause of suppressed demand in the ECOWAS Region” is “over taxation and excessive charges,” it said.

The Commission further cautioned that continued reliance on such charges could shift traffic away from the region.

“The continued taxation of the Air Transport sector will only divert regional traffic to competing hubs,” it warned.

ECOWAS is now urging Ghana to reverse course.

“In light of the foregoing, the ECOWAS Commission urges the Government of Ghana to immediately suspend the newly imposed charges,” the letter stated.

It also encouraged Ghana to explore alternative financing models for aviation infrastructure, including private-sector partnerships and support from development banks.

The issue is expected to form part of a regional review, with ECOWAS confirming it will present a progress report on implementation at upcoming ministerial and summit meetings.

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