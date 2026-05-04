Oppong Nkrumah urges urgent BoG recapitalisation, warns against political interference

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi and former Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has called for the urgent recapitalisation of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) following concerns over its financial position as highlighted in recent audit findings.
Speaking on Super Morning Show on Monday, 4 May, Mr Oppong Nkrumah warned that emerging policy directions under the government’s “reset agenda” could undermine the long-term stability of the central bank if not carefully managed.
He expressed concern that some recent policy decisions appear to be influenced by political considerations, cautioning that such an approach risks weakening the BoG’s core mandate of maintaining monetary stability and supporting economic resilience.
“You know very well that when you start selling your assets to generate revenue, you are in trouble, so we say with all humility that we have been warning since March 2025, that the approach you are using, you can even bring inflation down to zero, but you will create problems,” he argued.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah further criticised what he described as a strategy of asset sales aimed at stabilising the cedi, warning that it represents a short-term solution that fails to address deeper structural challenges within the economy.
He stressed the need for the central bank to remain insulated from political influence, noting that strict adherence to its technical and independent mandate is essential for restoring confidence in Ghana’s macroeconomic framework.
The former Information Minister also called for a clear and immediate recapitalisation plan to strengthen the BoG’s balance sheet and enhance its capacity to effectively perform its functions.
Watch the full interview below;
“Today, the Bank of Ghana is in a negative equity position, net of Ghc93 billion, and the bank needs to be recapitalised urgently,” he said.
“And we should not use any sort of politics to cover it,” he added.
His comments come amid an intensifying public debate over the financial health of the central bank, with analysts and policymakers divided over the sustainability of recent economic stabilisation measures and their long-term implications for Ghana’s economy.
READ ALSO: BoG losses justified for stabilising economy — Joe Jackson
Latest Stories
-
‘He’s an amazing player’ – Kofi-Kyereh on playing with Thomas Partey
16 minutes
-
Experts debate Bank of Ghana losses and policy impact on Super Morning Show
17 minutes
-
8 teachers, invigilators convicted over 2025 BECE malpractice — Education Minister
21 minutes
-
From Pulpit to Timeline: The ‘Generational Curse’ Sermon That Broke Ghana’s Internet
25 minutes
-
BoG financial position raises credibility concerns ahead of IMF programme exit — Prof Bokpin
33 minutes
-
DVLA records 67% revenue surge in first quarter of 2026
39 minutes
-
Senyo Hosi: The BoG ‘loss’ that saved the economy
44 minutes
-
We remain policy solvent despite GH¢15.6bn operating loss and negative equity – BoG
56 minutes
-
ECOWAS clashes with Ghana over new airport taxes, warns of damage to regional aviation
1 hour
-
Oppong Nkrumah urges urgent BoG recapitalisation, warns against political interference
1 hour
-
DJ Mensah elevates Ghana’s music scene with PlayHouse Studio launch
1 hour
-
NPP national youth wing sends best wishes to 2026 BECE candidates
1 hour
-
The Genetic Panopticon: The dangerous reality of mandating newborn DNA
1 hour
-
John Jinapor encourages Yapei-Kusawgu BECE candidates to stay focused
2 hours
-
Health professionals raise concern over rise in non-communicable diseases in Ashanti Region
2 hours