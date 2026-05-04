DJ Mensah elevates Ghana’s music scene with PlayHouse Studio launch

Audio By Carbonatix
Renowned DJ and music producer DJ Mensah has officially launched PlayHouse Music Studio, a cutting-edge creative space designed for artists, bands, podcasters, and content creators seeking high-quality production in an inspiring and comfortable environment.
The launch event, held on Sunday, May 3, 2026, attracted some of Ghana’s leading entertainment figures including multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, Trigmatic, Akwaboah, Sefa, Reggie rockstone, Zilla, DJ Vyrusky, DJ milzy
DJ juicy, Selecta shaker, Kojo Manuel
Mc Miguel, DJ Solo, Blackvolta, Andy Dosty, Lexis Bills, Bromon, Rob definitions
DKB, Jacinta, Jeffery Nortey and
Lexzy. The Studio launching ceremony was proudly supported by 1800, pure play sounds , Pan African Art Society, Enzo Accra, suburb enclave & DJ Mensah Foundation.
Located in East Legon, just a minute away from Starbite, PlayHouse Music Studio is fully equipped for professional live music rehearsals and band recordings.
The studio’s facilities have band setups with professional sound equipment, making it the ideal destination for rehearsal sessions, show preparation, and live recordings.
The Studio’s services include: Artist Recording, Voice Over Recording, Mixing & Mastering• Dry Hire for Producers, Live Band Rehearsal & Recording, Podcast Production, Kids Lessons: Piano, Drums & Guitar, Beat Production and Sales.
Speaking at the launch, DJ Mensah highlighted the studio’s mission:
"We have the best of equipment for artists and everyone to record. We are opening our doors to upcoming artists," he said. He emphasized that the studio is his way of giving back to the music community, adding, "Producers can come in, we are selling beats as well."
Sarkodie congratulated DJ Mensah, saying PlayHouse Music Studio's "mood and set up everything is incredible." He urged artists to use the studio for recording quality songs.
PlayHouse Music Studio is set to become a hub for creativity, providing a professional environment where talent can flourish and industry standards can be elevated. With its world-class equipment and welcoming atmosphere, the studio promises to support both emerging and established artists in bringing their musical visions to life.
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