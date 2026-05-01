The real reasons Bank of Ghana losses increased in 2025 – Dr Gideon Boako

Audio By Carbonatix
As the nation grapples with the staggering GH¢15.6 billion operational loss recorded by the Bank of Ghana, some analysts are pointing to factors they believe contributed to the outcome.
The Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, has criticised the Central Bank, accusing it of allowing political considerations to influence its policy decisions.
According to Dr Boako, who is also a member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, the scale of the loss was driven by what he described as politically motivated policy choices, rather than efforts to ensure economic stability.
Dr Boako, who has spoken extensively about the financial position of the Central Bank in recent months and had predicted significant losses, said he was surprised by the scale of the outcome, particularly after what he described as signs of improvement in the previous year.
“2025 was not a crisis year. The Bank’s 2024 financial statements showed a system slowly healing. Operating losses had narrowed from GH¢13.23 billion to GH¢9.49 billion. Other Comprehensive Income had turned positive. FX valuation losses were moderating. The balance sheet was stabilising. Then 2025 arrived, and the new management at the Bank of Ghana reversed the progress they inherited,” he wrote in an article on his Facebook page.
“The question is not whether losses can occur in central banking—they can. The question is: why did a central bank that had begun to recover suddenly plunge into the largest non-crisis loss in its history?” he added.
Dr Boako attributed the development to what he described as policy decisions influenced by political considerations rather than purely economic objectives.
Latest Stories
-
Assafuah accuses Majority Chief Whip of misleading law students
34 seconds
-
Photos: Mahama joins workers for 2026 May Day celebration at Jackson Park in Koforidua
1 minute
-
Government showing ‘selective reasoning’ on legal education reforms – Assafuah
4 minutes
-
Black Stars: ‘Fewer local players get call-ups due to lower standards’ – Kwadwo Asamoah
12 minutes
-
NACOC K9 Unit screens 430 Hajj pilgrims at Tamale Airport
16 minutes
-
The real reasons Bank of Ghana losses increased in 2025 – Dr Gideon Boako
22 minutes
-
GNFS saves 4-bedroom apartment from destruction after early morning fire at Winneba
22 minutes
-
Firefighters battle industrial blaze in Prampram as reinforcements are deployed
29 minutes
-
Bank of Ghana’s total loss for 2025 is GH¢44.5 billion not GH¢15.6 billion – Gideon Boako
35 minutes
-
Wassa Gyapa: Western Regional Minister orders investigation into mining near school after viral video
47 minutes
-
Boakye Agyarko calls on Bawumia ahead of nationwide tour for NPP Chairmanship bid
48 minutes
-
Our energy progress requires unity, not politics – Energy Analyst, Kwegyir Essel
54 minutes
-
Newsfile to tackle Akosombo fire and BoG’s GH¢15.6bn loss
1 hour
-
Kasoa maternal death: GHS assures family of thorough investigation, rules out shoddy work
1 hour
-
War criminal Mladic close to death, say lawyers asking judge for jail release
2 hours