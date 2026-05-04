Health professionals raise concern over rise in non-communicable diseases in Ashanti Region

A Deputy Principal Biomedical Scientist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Rashid Nkatiah, has raised serious concerns about the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), particularly hypertension and diabetes, in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking at the commissioning of Dimer Health Care, a new private health facility at Bantama and Atonsu in Kumasi, Dr Nkatiah revealed that nearly 80 per cent of patients who report to the hospital are diagnosed with NCDs.

According to him, the situation is largely driven by poor health-seeking behaviour, as many people delay hospital visits until their conditions become severe.

“Most Ghanaians only go to the hospital when they feel unwell. By the time they arrive, diagnoses often reveal hypertension, diabetes, and other chronic conditions. This is a major factor contributing to premature deaths,” he explained.

He stressed the importance of routine medical check-ups, noting that early detection remains one of the most effective ways to manage and prevent complications associated with non-communicable diseases.

Dr Nkatiah also highlighted lifestyle factors such as unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, stress, and alcohol consumption as contributing to the rising cases, urging the public to adopt healthier habits.

The newly inaugurated Dimer Health Care facility seeks to improve access to quality healthcare services in Kumasi, particularly for individuals seeking regular screening and diagnostic services.

“Private healthcare facilities are playing a critical role in supporting public health delivery. However, we face significant challenges, especially the high cost of importing medical equipment through the ports. Government support in this regard would greatly enhance our capacity to deliver quality care,” he noted.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, who was the guest speaker at the event, lauded the initiative and called on investors to take advantage of the region’s business-friendly environment.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene

“The Ashanti Region remains open to investors across all sectors. We encourage the business community to invest here to drive economic growth and development,” he said.

Dimer Health Care is a modern diagnostic and treatment centre offering a wide range of services, including laboratory testing, CT scans, ultrasound imaging, electroencephalography (EEG), X-rays, and echocardiography.

The facility operates two branches in Kumasi: one located opposite the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and another at Atonsu, bringing specialised healthcare services closer to residents in the metropolis.

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