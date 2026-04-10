Police foil planned highway robbery in Ashanti Region, one suspect shot dead

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service says it has foiled a planned robbery attack along the Ejura–Nkruanza highway following an intelligence-led operation near Mimenaso No. 2 in the Ashanti Region.
According to a police statement, the operation was carried out on April 9, 2026, after authorities received intelligence about a six-member robbery gang preparing to ambush and rob commuters along the stretch.
The gang, reportedly led by one Mahamadu Fuseini, also known as Shaini, had concealed themselves in a nearby bush, awaiting potential victims when the police team moved in.
However, upon sighting the approaching officers, the suspects reportedly mistook them for travellers and opened fire.
The police team returned fire, resulting in one of the suspects being fatally shot. The remaining members of the gang, including the alleged leader, managed to escape.
Police recovered a pump-action gun loaded with four live cartridges, along with two spent cartridges, at the scene. Three assorted keypad mobile phones were also retrieved.
A further search of the deceased suspect revealed two additional live cartridges in his pocket, as well as a talisman tied around his waist.
The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Atebubu Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects and has assured the public that efforts are underway to apprehend all individuals connected to the planned robbery.
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