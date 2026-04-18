National | Regional

ECG announces emergency maintenance in Ashanti Region

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  18 April 2026 4:27pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will undertake emergency maintenance works this coming Sunday, 19th April 2026, to enhance service delivery across the Ashanti Region.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, April 18, the scheduled maintenance, which will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, is expected to cause a temporary power outage affecting the Bantama Race Course Market and surrounding areas.

The company stated that the work is necessary to ensure the continued reliability and efficiency of the electricity supply in the region.

ECG expressed regret for any inconvenience the outage may cause, emphasising that the temporary disruption is part of broader efforts to strengthen the electricity infrastructure and improve service delivery for both residential and commercial customers.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group