ECG announces emergency maintenance in Ashanti Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will undertake emergency maintenance works this coming Sunday, 19th April 2026, to enhance service delivery across the Ashanti Region.
According to a statement issued on Saturday, April 18, the scheduled maintenance, which will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, is expected to cause a temporary power outage affecting the Bantama Race Course Market and surrounding areas.
The company stated that the work is necessary to ensure the continued reliability and efficiency of the electricity supply in the region.
ECG expressed regret for any inconvenience the outage may cause, emphasising that the temporary disruption is part of broader efforts to strengthen the electricity infrastructure and improve service delivery for both residential and commercial customers.
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