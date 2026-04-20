2028 elections: NDC will split votes with NPP in Ashanti region – Asiedu Nketia

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will, in the 2028 elections, share the electoral votes of the Ashanti region equally.
The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who stated this, pointed out that he would work assiduously to achieve that goal before he retired from active party politics.
Addressing NDC supporters in the Atwima Mponua constituency at Nyinahin, as part of his ‘Thank You’ tour of the Ashanti region, he said what was needed was effective strategies and efforts at the grassroots levels.
Voting
He said, unlike the past years, when the Ashanti region was labelled the stronghold of the NPP alone, things are changing since the people are now becoming conscious of infrastructural development and improvement in their living conditions, instead of party affiliations, for their voting decisions.
He cited the completion of inherited projects, the initiation of new ones with the agreement of traditional rulers and grassroots, as well as the creation of opportunities for the masses, as interventions that would be deployed to meet the needs of the people and win their support.
Mr Nketia emphasised that voting is now based on how people are convinced by development, improved livelihoods and the fulfilment of campaign and manifesto promises.
That and other reasons, he said, gave him the confidence that the NDC could share the votes in Ashanti region equally with the NPP in future elections through the execution of the needed development.
Work hard
He, therefore, urged all appointees to work hard for the development of their areas and sectors as a sign of good leadership and to justify the confidence reposed in them.
He also urged party members to unite more than before, cooperate and support the government in developing their communities.
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Ibrahim Issahak, mentioned some ongoing developmental projects undertaken by the Assembly in the area.
He said the government was working hard in the areas of infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, energy, economy, water and sanitation.
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