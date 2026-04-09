Aggrieved cocoa farmers urge Parliament intervention

Audio By Carbonatix
Some aggrieved cocoa farmers in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region on Tuesday demonstrated their displeasure about the government delays paying them, calling for the intervention of Parliament.
The visibly angry farmers were clad with red armbands and head gears and held placards with inscriptions like “Mahama Akuafo Atamfo” and “John Mahama Bone Ben”, registered their protest when the Minority Caucus in Parliament visited the area.
According to the farmers, the government’s delays in the payment had affected their socio-economic livelihoods amid the reduction in the cocoa producer price and pleaded with the MPs to intervene.
Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Minority Chief Whip and the MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri explained that MPs were in the area to listen to the concerns, identify and help address emerging challenges confronting the farmers.
He emphasised that the Minority Caucus remained sensitive in alleviating the plights of the cocoa farmers and pledged their dedication to amplify their voices in parliament.
Earlier, Dr Gideon Boako, the MP for Tano North Constituency in the region, noted that the government had failed the cocoa farmers, and urged them to remain calm, assuring that the caucus would continue advocating their rights in parliament.
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