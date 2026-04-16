Hands off the judiciary — Parliament warns against politicising bench

Parliament has cautioned against the politicisation of Ghana’s judiciary, declaring “hands off the judiciary” as the country launches activities to mark the 150th anniversary of the Supreme Court.

Delivering a solidarity message on behalf of the House on Thursday, April 14, Deputy Minority Whip Jerry Ahmed Shaib stressed that the Supreme Court must carry out its constitutional mandate “without fear or favour", urging all actors to protect and preserve the independence of the bench.

He made the remarks during the official launch of the Supreme Court’s 150th anniversary celebrations at the University of Ghana, an event that brings together members of the bench, bar, and other stakeholders in the justice sector.

His remarks come at a time when concerns about political interference in state institutions continue to feature in Ghana’s public discourse, making the call for judicial independence particularly significant as the nation reflects on its legal history.

“We cannot forget the landmark decisions that shaped our democracy,” he said, noting that such rulings have strengthened the rule of law and affirmed that justice in Ghana is not reserved for a privileged few but is the right of all citizens.

According to him, these decisions serve as proof that the court must remain an impartial arbiter of the country’s collective destiny. He warned that the judiciary must never be drawn into partisan politics, insisting that its credibility rests on its neutrality.

“The judiciary’s strength lies in its ability to interpret the law without fear or favour,” he stated, adding that when the courts operate above political pressure and exercise restraint while adhering to due process, they preserve their integrity and sustain public confidence.

The Deputy Minority Whip further called for a renewed national commitment to upholding the Constitution, urging citizens and political actors alike to respect the independence of the judiciary.

“Together, let us declare hands off the judiciary, respect the Constitution,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mr Shaib also highlighted the need to modernise Ghana’s justice delivery system. He advocated for the digitalisation of court processes and expanded access to justice to meet the demands of a growing population.

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