Parliament to approve new asset declaration regime – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to strengthen Ghana’s asset declaration system as part of broader efforts to deepen transparency and accountability in public office.
He said the revised framework will be submitted to Parliament for approval, to make asset declarations more effective and enforceable.
According to him, the new regime is designed to ensure that declarations by public officials are not merely procedural, but a meaningful tool in the fight against corruption.
“We recommit to the fight against corruption. Those who step into public office must be prepared to be accountable to the people ...a new asset declaration regime will also be approved by Parliament in order to ensure that the asset declaration regime is made more meaningful," he stated.
He also disclosed that the Public Officers Code of Conduct Bill is expected to be passed by Parliament at its next session.
The bill will set clear standards for the conduct of public officials and provide guidelines on conflicts of interest.
President Mahama further expressed appreciation to the judiciary for ongoing reforms aimed at improving justice delivery, particularly the establishment of additional High Courts by the Chief Justice to reduce case backlog and improve access to justice.
The announcement forms part of a broader governance reform agenda aimed at strengthening institutions and improving public sector accountability.
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