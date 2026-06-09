We are guarding our economic achievements jealously – Deputy Finance Minister

Thomas Nyarko Ampem

The Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has assured Parliament that the government is jealously safeguarding the economic gains achieved since 2025 and remains committed to ensuring stronger economic performance in the years ahead through prudent fiscal management and disciplined spending.

Speaking before Parliament’s Committee on Economy and Development during a public hearing on the 2024 National Annual Progress Report, Mr. Nyarko Ampem said the Ministry of Finance is implementing deliberate measures to prevent a return to the economic challenges experienced between 2022 and 2024.

The Deputy Minister assured the Committee that the government remains focused on maintaining fiscal discipline and supporting growth-enhancing investments.

“I can give you the fullest assurance of Dr. Ato Forson that he will continue to manage the finances of this country very well in order that we do not see what we saw in 2022, 2023 and 2024 again,” he stated.

According to him, government has consistently reinforced monetary policy with responsible fiscal measures since 2025 in line with recommendations from the NDPC aimed at bringing inflation under control and strengthening economic stability.

He explained that expenditure has been tightly managed while efforts to mobilise revenue have been intensified.

“We have constrained expenditure, we are aggressively pursuing revenue mobilisation and we are directing expenditure to the right areas that will give us the growth that we require,” he said.

Mr. Nyarko Ampem stressed that the administration is determined to protect the progress made so far.

“And so we will do everything possible to sustain the gains that we have made. We are guarding it jealously,” he told the Committee.

The Deputy Minister also underscored President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to leaving behind a strong economic legacy by the end of his tenure.

“President Mahama every day talks about his legacy. He wants to leave the management of this country in 2028 with a very high record that will be difficult for anybody to maintain,” he said.

He concluded by assuring Parliament that the commitment to sound economic management remains strong at the highest levels of government and that Ghanaians would continue to see improvements across all sectors of the economy.

“And so that commitment is there at the highest level. I want to assure you that you will continue to see good performance in every sector of the economy going forward,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.