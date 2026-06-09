Mahama orders NADMO to map restricted lands to curb flooding risks in Accra

President Mahama speaking at the 12th Africa Debate in UK on June 3.

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and a national task force to conduct a comprehensive assessment of restricted and protected lands across Accra as part of renewed efforts to address the city’s recurring flooding challenges.

He explained that the teams have been mandated to move across the capital, identify encroached and vulnerable areas, and compile a detailed report on lands that are not authorised for development.

"I have directed the task force, NADMO and all the others to do a presentation to us. We are going to identify all the restricted waterways," he said during a brief interaction with his cabinet at the Accra International Airport upon his arrival from the UK and Belarus on Tuesday, June 9.

According to him, once the report is submitted, the relevant authorities will be empowered to take decisive action to safeguard protected zones and prevent further encroachment and to mitigate future flooding incidents.

"When they have done that, I am giving the directive that they should go ahead to do what they have to do," said.

Mr Mahama stressed that the initiative is intended to strengthen enforcement and protect lives and property, noting that strict measures may be necessary to restore order in affected areas.

He added that while such interventions may be met with public criticism, he hopes citizens will not interpret the actions as harsh or inhumane, but rather as essential steps towards long-term urban resilience and sustainable development.

"I hope when we do that [possible demolition], all Ghanaians will understand that it is the government's business to protect the safety of all of us," he noted.

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