Sammi Awuku to question GMA in Parliament over vessel linked to alleged drug trafficking

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, has announced plans to formally question the Ghana Maritime Authority in Parliament over the handling of a vessel that later surfaced in Senegal in connection with alleged illicit drug trafficking.

Mr Awuku, who serves as Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Committee on Public Administration and State Interests, said he will file an official request for information to demand answers about the circumstances under which the vessel, identified as MV Sankofa, was allowed to leave Ghanaian waters despite earlier regulatory breaches.

“As Vice Chairman for Parliament’s Committee on Public Administration and State Interest, I intend to perform my duties with the aim of assisting these State Institutions in delivering on their mandate and remaining committed to serving the Nation,” he stated.

He added that he would focus on accountability from relevant institutions, stressing that, “Today I will be asking the right questions and will demand the right answers from those expected to perform their duties in the interest of Mother Ghana.”

Vessel Arrest and Departure Raise Concerns

According to Mr Awuku, the vessel MV Sankofa was arrested by the Ghana Maritime Authority in July 2025 while operating within Ghana’s waters under the administration of John Dramani Mahama.

He alleged that the vessel had breached several maritime regulations at the time of its arrest.

“At the time of her arrest, the vessel was flying under the flag of São Tomé. However, without any official records of how the GMA applied the sanctions prescribed by law for such breaches, the vessel was allowed to sail out of Ghana,” he stated.

The MP described developments following the vessel’s departure as troubling, noting that the same ship had since been arrested in Senegal.

“In an interesting twist, this same vessel has been arrested in Senegal for allegedly transporting illicit drugs after it sailed from the shores of Ghana,” he added.

Questions Over Vessel Registration and Oversight

Mr Awuku also raised concerns about possible inconsistencies in the vessel’s registration status.

He disclosed that correspondence between authorities in Ghana and Senegal suggested uncertainty about the vessel’s registration.

“In email correspondence between Senegal and Ghana that I have sighted, GMA denied that the vessel, despite flying under the flag of Ghana, is not registered in Ghana,” he said.

He warned that the development raises wider national security concerns, particularly given Ghana’s past association with international drug trafficking allegations.

“In the past, Ghana has suffered from allegations of being a haven for international illicit drug trade. Unfortunately, there is cause for concern that these allegations may be resurfacing sooner than later,” he noted.

Formal Parliamentary Questions to Follow

Mr Awuku confirmed that he will formally seek answers from the Ghana Maritime Authority on several key issues, including when the vessel entered Ghanaian waters, its first port of call, and the flag it sailed under both on entry and departure.

He also plans to request details on whether the vessel was prosecuted or fined following its arrest, and whether any penalties were paid to the state.

“I believe with the right answers we can proceed to the next set of issues surrounding this violation of our laws,” he stated.

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