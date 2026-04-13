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Sammi Awuku files RTI request over vessel linked to alleged drug trafficking

Source: MyJoyOnline.com  
  13 April 2026 2:02pm
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Akuapem North MP and Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Committee on Public Administration and State Interests, Sammi Awuku, has formally invoked the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), to demand detailed records from the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) over the handling of a controversial vessel, MV Sankofa.

In a detailed request addressed to the Chief Executive of the Ghana Maritime Authority, the MP is seeking clarification on the vessel’s entry, detention, regulatory compliance, and eventual departure from Ghanaian waters.

The vessel, identified as MV Sankofa, is alleged to have been detained in Ghana in July 2025 for regulatory breaches but was later allowed to leave under unclear circumstances. Reports further indicate that the ship was subsequently intercepted in Senegal in connection with alleged illicit drug trafficking.

Read Also: Sammi Awuku to question GMA in Parliament over vessel linked to alleged drug trafficking

Awuku’s RTI request seeks to establish a full timeline of the vessel’s movement, including when it entered and exited Ghana’s territorial waters, its port of call, and the flag under which it operated on arrival and departure.

He is also demanding confirmation on whether the vessel was officially arrested or detained, the legal basis for any enforcement action, and whether sanctions, fines, or prosecutions were applied.

In addition, he is requesting details on whether any penalties were waived, whether undertakings were signed with the vessel’s operators, and whether identified deficiencies were rectified with supporting documentation.

The latest RTI filing follows earlier public remarks made on April 9, when Awuku said he would formally question the Ghana Maritime Authority in Parliament over the same incident.

At the time, he alleged that MV Sankofa was arrested in Ghana in July 2025 for regulatory breaches while flying the São Tomé flag, but was later allowed to sail without clear evidence that sanctions were enforced.

He further raised concerns about inconsistencies in the vessel’s registration status, citing conflicting communications between Ghanaian and Senegalese authorities regarding whether the vessel was officially registered in Ghana or merely operating under its flag.

Awuku warned that the case raises serious national security and reputational concerns for Ghana, especially given past allegations linking the country to international drug trafficking networks.

He has urged the Ghana Maritime Authority to respond within the statutory timelines outlined under the Right to Information Act, stressing the need for accountability and transparency in maritime enforcement.

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