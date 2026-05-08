Gov’t urged to resource RTI officers to improve information access

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of Government Communications, has called on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to adequately resource information officers to ensure timely responses to requests under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

He said public institutions must proactively publish data and respond promptly to media inquiries to strengthen transparency, accountability and public trust.

“Public information belongs to the public, and we must lead by example in our own communications,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu said on Wednesday in Accra at an event marking the 2026 World Press Freedom Day.

The event, organised by the British High Commission, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, was held on the theme: “Defending Truth in a Digital Age: Journalism, Information Integrity and Democratic Resilience in Ghana and the Region.”

The World Press Freedom Day, observed annually on May 3, highlights the importance of a free press in promoting democracy, human rights and development, while honouring journalists worldwide.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the RTI Act imposed an obligation on public institutions to designate and equip information officers to respond to requests within 14 days.

The RTI Act, passed in 2019, gives citizens the legal right to access information held by public institutions, subject to limited exemptions.

The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to protecting journalists, upholding media pluralism, and fully implementing the RTI law.

“A government that fears questions has already lost its confidence, and a society that silences journalists has already weakened its democracy,” he said.

Mr Ofosu cautioned against the growing threat of misinformation, disinformation and deepfakes, describing the collapse of information integrity as a national security and democratic challenge.

The Minister also urged media practitioners to uphold professional ethics and avoid sensationalism, hate speech and unverified reporting.

Ghana improved its standing on the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, climbing 13 places from 52nd to 39th globally, and ranking fourth in Africa.

Dr Christian Rogg, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, said free and independent journalism remained critical to sustaining democracy and peace in the face of rising misinformation and foreign information manipulation.

He noted that Ghana’s latest ranking reflected its strong constitutional protections for media freedom, but warned that even countries with long-standing democratic traditions were vulnerable to disinformation campaigns.

Mr Jeroen Verheul, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ghana, said threats to press freedom were increasingly coming from organised crime, powerful private actors and strategic lawsuits aimed at silencing journalists.

He cited the unresolved murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale as a concern for media safety in Ghana.

During a panel discussion, journalists and media practitioners warned that generative artificial intelligence was increasingly blurring the lines between falsehood and factual reporting.

The panel called for continuous training for journalists and urged traditional media outlets to adapt to the digital landscape while maintaining strict professional standards.

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