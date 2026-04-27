World Malaria Day: Asanko Gold partners health authorities to tackle rising cases in Amansie West

Health authorities in the Amansie West District have raised concerns over increasing malaria cases, particularly among children under five, and are calling for urgent intervention in collaboration with Asanko Gold Ghana Limited.

Data from the District Health Directorate shows that malaria cases recorded at Outpatient Departments (OPD) rose from over 36,000 in 2024 to more than 38,000 in 2025.

The situation among children under five remains more alarming, with cases increasing from 8,000 in 2024 to 10,000 in 2025.

Health officials attribute the rise largely to uncovered pits left behind by illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey, which have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes across several communities.

The Amansie West District Director of Health Services, Pharm. Bernard Badu Bediako, called for a coordinated response from stakeholders to help curb the trend.

He commended Asanko Gold Ghana Limited for its continuous support in the fight against malaria, noting that efforts are now shifting from control to elimination through intensified public education.

He urged residents to complete their full course of anti-malaria medication, stressing that many patients stop treatment prematurely after symptoms subside.

He also encouraged the consistent use of long-lasting insecticide-treated nets despite complaints of discomfort, insisting that the benefits far outweigh the risks of infection.

To mark the 2026 World Malaria Day, Asanko Gold Ghana Limited organised a free health screening exercise for residents of Manso Abore and surrounding communities.

The exercise covered malaria testing, blood pressure checks, blood sugar screening and general medical consultations.

The company also distributed over 2,000 insecticide-treated mosquito nets to Senior High School students within the area.

In a speech read on his behalf, the General Manager of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited, Justice Fenteng, said the company remains committed to improving healthcare delivery in its operational areas.

He disclosed that Asanko Gold has invested in health infrastructure, including the construction of CHPS compounds at Tetrem and Krofrom, to enhance access to healthcare services.

He stressed that malaria prevention requires collective responsibility and urged residents to maintain clean environments, use mosquito nets regularly, and seek early medical care.

This year’s World Malaria Day is being observed on the theme: “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must.”

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