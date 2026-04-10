Asanko Gold supports road rehabilitation to ease transport challenges in Amansie West

Asanko Gold Ghana Limited has partnered with the Amansie West District Assembly to revive stalled road rehabilitation works by addressing the Assembly’s fuel shortages for maintenance equipment.

The Assembly, through the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), already has machinery for reshaping deplorable roads across the district. However, the high cost of fuel has severely hampered the sustainability of these operations, leaving many communities with poor access routes.

Asanko’s intervention is expected to accelerate ongoing works and provide relief to residents who have struggled for years with transportation difficulties that undermine economic activity and access to essential services.

Amansie West District Coordinating Director, Okrah Thomas Kwame, noted that the deteriorating road network continues to drive away critical personnel.

“Many workers posted to the district do not stay long due to the condition of the roads. It affects teachers, nurses, and even security personnel,” he said.

He commended Asanko Gold for the assistance, describing it as a strong community-centred partnership.

“This intervention by Asanko management will go a long way to ease some of these challenges. It is a collaboration between Asanko, the Assembly and the community leaders,” he added.

Traditional authorities and residents have also expressed concern about the impact of poor roads on livelihoods and local development. The Chief of Manso-Tetrem, Nana Kwesi Okoh II, described the support as timely, stressing that improved road infrastructure would enhance mobility and stimulate economic activity.

Despite the Assembly’s ongoing efforts using its own equipment, progress has been inconsistent due to resource limitations. To help address this, Asanko Gold Ghana Limited has presented a GHS 200,000 cheque to support fuel supply for road rehabilitation across its host communities.

According to Mr Jerry Duah, Stakeholder Engagement Unit Manager at Asanko, the support aligns with the company’s structured approach to promoting development within its operational areas.

“This is not a handout. It is a deliberate investment to support government capacity and deliver measurable impact,” he said. He added that improved road networks would boost mobility, support local economic growth, and contribute to safer and more efficient operations.

The collaboration unites the District Assembly, traditional authorities, and the private sector in a coordinated effort to improve access and reduce travel time across communities.

Asanko has previously supported similar initiatives in the Amansie South District and intends to extend the support to other assemblies within its catchment areas.

The road rehabilitation support is expected to ease movement across Amansie West and further demonstrate how targeted public-private partnerships can help bridge infrastructure gaps in mining-affected regions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.