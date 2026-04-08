Asanko Gold supports road rehabilitation to ease transport challenges in Amansie West

Asanko Gold Ghana Limited is working with the Amansie West District Assembly to revive road rehabilitation efforts by addressing fuel constraints for maintenance equipment.

Under the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), the Assembly has had access to machinery for reshaping roads, but high fuel costs have limited its ability to sustain operations across affected communities.

The intervention is expected to accelerate ongoing works and improve access routes that have, for years, posed challenges to transportation, economic activity, and service delivery.

The Amansie West District Coordinating Director, Okrah Thomas Kwame, said poor road conditions continue to affect the district’s ability to retain essential workers.

“Many workers posted to the district do not stay long due to the condition of the roads. It affects teachers, nurses, and even security personnel,” he said.

Mr. Okrah Thomas Kwame commended the company for the support, describing it as a collaborative effort involving the Assembly, the company and community leaders.

“This intervention by Asanko management will go a long way to ease some of these challenges. It is a collaboration between Asanko, the Assembly and the community leaders,” he noted.

Residents and traditional authorities have also raised concerns about the broader impact on livelihoods and local development. Chief of Manso-Tetrem, Nana Kwesi Okoh II, described the support as timely, noting that improved roads would enhance mobility and economic activity.

Despite ongoing efforts by the Assembly using its own equipment, progress has been uneven due to resource constraints.

To address this, Asanko Gold Ghana Limited has provided a GHS200,000 cheque to support fuel supply for road rehabilitation activities across host communities.

Mr. Jerry Duah, the Stakeholder Engagement Unit Manager at Asanko, said the intervention forms part of a structured approach to supporting development outcomes in the district.

“This is not a handout. It is a deliberate investment to support government capacity and deliver measurable impact,” Mr. Duah said. He added that improved road infrastructure would enhance mobility, support economic activity, and contribute to safer and more efficient operations.

The collaboration brings together the District Assembly, traditional authorities, and the private sector in a coordinated effort to improve access and reduce travel time across communities.

The company has previously supported similar road improvement efforts in the Amansie South District and plans to extend this support to other assemblies within its catchment area.

The initiative is expected to ease movement within the district while demonstrating how targeted public-private collaboration can address infrastructure gaps in mining regions.

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