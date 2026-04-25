Uncovered illegally mined pits drive high malaria cases in Amansie West District

Rising malaria cases, especially among children under five years in the Amansie West District is attracting joint intervention by health authorities and Asanko Gold Ghana Limited.

Data from the Amansie West District Health Directorate shows that the district recorded over 36,000 malaria cases at Outpatient Departments (OPD) in 2024.

This figure increased to more than 38,000 cases in 2025.

The situation among children under five remains worrying, as malaria cases in this category increased from 8,000 in 2024 to 10,000 in 2025.

Health officials have attributed the rising cases, particularly among children, to mined pits usually left uncovered by illegal mining activities popularly called Galamsey, which have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes in many communities across the district.

The Amansie West District Director of Health Services, Bernard Badu Bediako, called for a collective effort from all stakeholders to help eliminate malaria in the district, while commending the management of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited for supporting efforts aimed at tackling the disease.

He noted that public education has been intensified on the causes, prevention, and control of malaria, with a shift in focus from control to elimination.

“Residents are being urged to complete their full course of anti-malaria medication, as many tend to stop treatment after feeling better on the first day.

The use of long-lasting insecticide-treated nets is also being strongly encouraged, despite concerns from some users about discomfort such as heat and itching. Health officials stress that sleeping under treated nets is far safer than risking infection and developing severe malaria,” he added.

As part of activities to commemorate the 2026 World Malaria Day, Asanko Gold Ghana Limited organised free health screening for residents of Manso Abore and surrounding communities in the Amansie West District.

The exercise included malaria testing, blood pressure checks, blood sugar screening, and general medical consultations.

Management of the company also distributed over 2,000 insecticide-treated mosquito nets to Senior High School students within the catchment, helping to protect young people and reinforce prevention efforts.

In a speech read on his behalf, the General Manager of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited, Justice Fenteng, said the company’s commitment goes beyond such events, as it continues to invest in healthcare infrastructure, including the construction of CHPS compounds at Tetrem and Krofrom to bring essential health services closer to the people.

“These are long-term investments aimed at improving access to healthcare and strengthening our communities,” he stated.

He emphasised that preventing malaria is not only the responsibility of the government or institutions but requires collective action, starting from homes and communities.

He encouraged residents in Manso and surrounding areas to regularly use mosquito nets, keep their environment clean, seek early testing, and take preventive measures seriously.

This year’s commemoration is on the theme: “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must.”

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