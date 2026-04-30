Gold Fields Foundation supports Tarkwa Nsuaem Health Directorate to mark World Malaria Day

More than 5.3 million malaria cases were recorded in Ghana in 2025, underscoring the continued burden of the disease despite years of intervention.

In response, Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has supported the commemoration of the 2026 World Malaria Day with a community engagement initiative aimed at strengthening awareness, prevention, and collective action against malaria.

The event, held under the theme “Driven to End Malaria; Now We Can. Now We Must,” highlighted the need for sustained collaboration among stakeholders. It also emphasised the importance of community ownership and practical interventions in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3 on good health and well-being.

Malaria remains one of the leading causes of outpatient department (OPD) cases nationwide, particularly in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Prestea Huni-Valley municipalities, where transmission rates remain high.

Speaking at the event, the Municipal Director of Health for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Madam Wilhelmina Tiwaa Duah, said malaria continues to be the most reported condition at OPDs within the municipality.

“Malaria is an age-old disease and remains a public health concern. We need to accelerate action to end malaria within the municipality. In 2025, we recorded 160,474 suspected malaria cases, out of which 53,037 were confirmed,” she said.

She further noted that pregnant women remain particularly vulnerable.

“Out of 628 pregnant women tested for malaria, 224 were positive in 2025. This highlights the need for stronger collaboration. Despite interventions such as insecticide-treated nets and preventive treatment, the situation remains concerning. Malaria during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature delivery, which may result in developmental challenges for the baby. Anaemia is also a serious concern as we work to reduce maternal mortality,” she added.

Madam Tiwaa Duah commended Gold Fields Ghana Foundation for its continued support to the Ghana Health Service and the Municipal Health Directorate in raising awareness on malaria prevention.

She noted that this year’s activities placed particular emphasis on environmental management.

“One key highlight of this year’s activity is the environmental aspect, where residents were encouraged to keep their surroundings clean to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. We are also promoting larval source management and other interventions to strengthen malaria control and prevention,” she said.

The Executive Secretary of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Abdel Razak Yakubu, said the organisation partnered the Municipal Assembly and Health Directorate to ensure the district actively participated in the global observance.

“We engaged community members, traditional authorities, unit committees, and schoolchildren in discussions on malaria prevention. We have also provided weed slashers to WATSAN committees to support communal labour and reduce mosquito breeding in the communities,” he said.

He added that malaria continues to place a significant burden on communities.

“About four out of every 10 cases reported at health facilities are malaria. This affects productivity and livelihoods. Our support is aimed at raising awareness and reducing malaria cases in Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Prestea Huni-Valley,” he said.

Mr Yakubu disclosed that the Foundation had committed GH¢320,000 towards activities marking World Malaria Day and related interventions.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to reduce malaria prevalence and promote preventive practices within mining communities.

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