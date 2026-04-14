Gender Minister engages World Bank to strengthen social protection systems

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s social protection systems during a courtesy visit by a senior World Bank official.
The engagement involved Mr Robert S. Chase, the World Bank’s Social Policy Practice Manager for West and Central Africa, who is in Ghana to deepen collaboration on social protection interventions and support ongoing national programmes.
Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation under the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project 2, including the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme and technical support for the Ghana School Feeding Programme, among other initiatives to protect vulnerable groups.
The Minister noted that the government is expanding the number of LEAP beneficiary households from 350,000 to 400,000 to broaden coverage.
She also emphasised the importance of stronger partnerships with development actors and the private sector, while highlighting ongoing legislative reforms such as the Social Protection Act and the Affirmative Action Act, which she said are designed to improve coordination within the sector.
Mr Chase, on his part, reaffirmed the World Bank’s continued support for Ghana’s social protection agenda, stressing the institution’s commitment to helping improve livelihoods and strengthen support systems for vulnerable populations across the country.
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