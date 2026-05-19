Mantukwa M/A Basic School students forced to study under trees for over a year after rainstorm havoc

Pupils of Mantukwa M/A Basic School in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region have been forced to study under trees for more than a year after a rainstorm destroyed part of their classroom block.

The situation has sparked concern among residents and parents, who are appealing to the government and relevant authorities to urgently intervene to restore proper teaching and learning conditions in the community.

Information gathered by Adom News Bono Regional Correspondent Christian Ofori Kumah indicates that the school’s classroom structure was ripped off and partially collapsed in April 2025 after a heavy rainstorm accompanied by strong winds swept through the area.

The affected structure, described as a pavilion-like classroom block, had been serving pupils from Primary Four to Junior High School (JHS) Three.

Following the incident, authorities of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly reportedly advised the school management to seek temporary accommodation from landlords and homeowners within the community to ensure academic work continued.

However, residents say the temporary arrangement was short-lived as the landlords later asked the pupils and teachers to vacate the premises.

With no alternative classrooms available, teaching and learning are currently taking place under trees, exposing pupils to harsh weather conditions, including the scorching sun and rainfall.

Parents who spoke to Adom News expressed worry over the impact the situation is having on academic activities and school enrolment in the community.

According to them, classes are often disrupted whenever the weather changes, as teachers are compelled to close school and send the pupils home due to the absence of safe classroom facilities.

Residents described the development as alarming, particularly because Mantukwa M/A Basic remains the only basic school serving the community and nearby settlements.

However, during a visit by Adom News to the project site, the facility was estimated to be about 80 to 85 per cent complete but appeared abandoned. Weeds had taken over portions of the compound, although the classrooms had already been fitted with metal gates.

Attempts by Adom News to speak with school authorities proved unsuccessful as they reportedly declined to comment, citing directives from the Ghana Education Service barring them from engaging the media on the matter.

Teachers and pupils are also said to be living in fear due to the presence of snakes and other reptiles around the abandoned project site and the open learning environment.

Parents and opinion leaders are therefore calling on the government, the Ghana Education Service, the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders to urgently complete the classroom project and provide a safe environment for teaching and learning.

According to them, failure to act swiftly could negatively affect the future of children in the community as academic activities continue to suffer disruptions.



Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, Millicent Amankwah Yeboah, previously donated more than GH¢100,000 towards the completion of a new classroom block project which began in 2024.

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