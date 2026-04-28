Ketu North MP to award new classroom projects

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, has announced the commencement of four new school infrastructure projects across the constituency.

The projects form part of efforts to improve access to quality education and enhance learning conditions for schoolchildren.

The projects, which are to be handed over to contractors this week, include the construction of two six-unit classroom blocks with auxiliary facilities at Dzodze Tove and Adelakoekorpe, a three-unit kindergarten block at Wuti, and another six-unit classroom block with auxiliary facilities at Agordeke.

Mr Agbana, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the projects formed part of ongoing interventions to address infrastructure deficits in the education sector and ensure that children in underserved communities have access to safe and conducive learning environments.

He noted that the new classroom facilities would help reduce congestion in schools, improve teaching and learning, and provide pupils with better academic spaces.

The MP said work on all four projects would begin immediately after site handover, adding that construction would proceed without the usual sod-cutting ceremonies to save time and focus resources on execution.

“Work will proceed without a sod-cutting ceremony for any of these projects. Our priority is to ensure that construction starts promptly and the people see results,” he stated.

He said the educational needs of children in Ketu North remained central to his development agenda and reaffirmed his commitment to investing in school infrastructure across the constituency.

Meanwhile, the MP announced that on Thursday, June 30, 2026, he would join international education-focused non-government organisation Pencils of Promise (PoP), to break ground for the construction of a four-unit modern kindergarten facility for Kave MA Basic School.

He said the Kave project, being undertaken in partnership with Pencils of Promise, would further strengthen early childhood education in the area and expand access to quality foundational learning.

Mr Agbana said the partnership underscored the importance of collaboration in addressing educational challenges and improving outcomes for children in rural communities.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that every child in Ketu North had access to quality education in a safe and supportive environment, noting that education remained one of the strongest pillars for long-term development in the constituency.

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