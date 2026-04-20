Ketu North MP Edem Agbana secures additional Starlink devices to boost digital learning in schools

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North in the Volta Region, Edem Agbana, has received five additional Starlink internet devices from an NGO known as the Friends of Adaklu to support digital access in basic schools across the constituency.

The donation is the third batch of support from the organisation, with more devices expected to be delivered and installed in the coming months as part of an ongoing rollout.

According to the MP, the newly received devices have already been installed in selected basic schools, where they are being used to enhance teaching and learning through improved internet connectivity.

Each Starlink unit comes with a 12-month free subscription, provides up to 2 terabytes of monthly data, and is capable of connecting as many as 254 computers simultaneously, making them suitable for school-wide digital learning.

Edem Agbana explained that the initiative is part of a broader plan to ensure that all basic schools in Ketu North are equipped with computers and reliable internet access to strengthen digital literacy among pupils.

He expressed appreciation to Friends of Adaklu, a non-governmental organisation, for their continued support, and reaffirmed his commitment to engaging more partners to help bridge the digital divide in the constituency.

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